UC Santa Barbara Pulls In Verbal from Free/Breast/IMer Daniel Marella

San Jose, California’s Daniel Marella has announced his verbal commitment to swim for University of California, Santa Barbara in the fall.

“I can’t be happier to announce that I have verbally committed to swim at UC Santa Barbara!! This wouldn’t be possible without my family, my coaches, my friends, and each and every one of my teammates. GO GAUCHOS!!!!”

Marella is a senior at Archbishop Mitty High School. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he placed 5th in the 200 IM (1:51.40) and 6th in the 500 free (4:34.15) at the 2017 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships in May. He led off Mitty’s 200 medley relay (24.14) and anchored the 200 free relay (22.06), contributing to the team’s top-ten finish in the boys’ meet. Marella went on to the CIF State Meet where he took 11th in the 200 IM (1:51.24) and 27th in the 500 (4:35.51).

Marella does his club swimming with De Anza Cupertino Aquatics, and had a very strong junior year. After achieving best times in the 200 IM, 500 free, and 50 back in high school season, he dropped time in everything he swam over the summer, including LCM 200/800/1500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. At Santa Clara Futures he placed 3rd in the 200 breast, 12th in the 200 IM, 14th in the 1500 free, and 21st in the 800 free.

Marella is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM and 400 IM. His best times are:

500/400 Free: 4:34.15 / 4:09.37

800 Free: 8:40.60

1500 Free: 16:16.63

100 Breast: 58.88 / 1:08.90

200 Breast: 2:04.04 / 2:23.44

200 IM: 1:51.24 / 2:10.63

400 IM: 3:59.69 / 4:34.91

