NAG Record-holder Matthew Limbacher Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Matthew Limbacher of Naples, Florida has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Notre Dame in 2018-2019.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Notre Dame ’22! I look forward to my future as part of the culture and tradition that is Notre Dame. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Go Irish!”

Limbacher is a senior at Naples High School and the defending FHSAA 3A State Champion in the 100 breaststroke (55.29). He took 10th in the 50 free (21.86) and swam on the 200 medley relay (25.59 breast) and 400 free relay (47.12 anchor). Limbacher does his club swimming for T2 Aquatics. He still holds the National Age Group record in the 50 meter breaststroke which he broke in 2013 with 31.62. Limbacher is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with a 2016 Olympic Trials cut in the 100m breast and a Winter Nationals standard in the 200m breast. At U.S. Open this summer he won the 18&U bonus final in the 100m breast (1:03.44, .01 off his lifetime best) and finished 32nd in the 200 breast (with a PB of 2:22.54). In short course season he won the 50/100/200 breast and placed in the top 8 of the 50 free, 50 fly, and 200 IM at the Florida Senior Short Course Championships.

Personal Bests:

50 BR SCY – 25.36

100 BR SCY – 55.29

200 BR SCY – 2:01.56

50 FR SCY – 21.62

Limbacher will join fellow verbal commits Andrew Winton, Josh Bottelberghe, Márton Barta, Max Miranda, and Zachary Smith in the Notre Dame class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].