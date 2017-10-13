GHSA 6-7A Champ Andrew Winton Hands Verbal to Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Andrew Winton has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2022, joining Josh Bottelberghe, Márton Barta, and Max Miranda, all of whom have indicated they will swim for the Fighting Irish in the fall of 2018.

“I’m honored to be joining the Notre Dame family. I share the commitment to their core values of Integrity, Accountability, Teamwork, Leadership in Mission and Leadership in Excellence. The support of the coaches, professors, and support staff at Notre Dame will afford me the opportunity to excel both academically and athletically. One of the most outstanding attributes that sets Notre Dame apart is the strength of its global alumni and their commitment to the students, community and family. I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working hard and contributing to the continuing success of the Men’s Swim & Dive team. #GoIrish”

Winton swims for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He was a 2016 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving champion, winning the 100 breast in 56.61; he also took third in the 200 IM (1:50.34) as a sophomore. At the 2017 Georgia State 6-7 A State Meet, Winton placed second in the IM (1:47.83) and third in the breast (55.69). Winton does his club swimming with SwimAtlanta. He represented Team USA at the 20th Maccabiah Games in Israel this past July, where he was a silver medalist in both the 200 IM (2:03.87) and 400 IM (4:23.85). He also made finals in the 100/200 backstrokes, narrowly missing the podium in both events (58.67 and 2:05.80, respectively). Winton picked up all new times in his four individual events; he also went a PB in the 200 free (1:54.56) leading off the USA’s 4×200 free relay.

Winton’s best SCY times come out of the American Short Course Championships, where he was an A finalist in the 200 IM (6th) and 400 IM (3rd) and a B finalist in the 100/200 breast and 200 back. His best SCY times include:

200 IM – 1:47.48

400 IM – 3:49.85

200 breast – 2:00.83

100 breast – 55.59

200 back – 1:50.16

200 free – 1:42.95

