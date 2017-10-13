Wright State Drops Final Ax on Swimming and Diving Teams

In spite of a nation-wide fundraising effort that stayed Wright State cutting its swim program for another season, the school announced on Friday that this would be the Raiders’ last season in the pool.

“Wright State will not allocate further funding or accept additional external funding to operate the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams after this season,” the press release from the school said. That statements indicates that there won’t be another last-ditch effort to save the program like last summer’s $85,000 push led by the CSCAA.

The cuts come amidst a university-wide budget cut that is scheduled for $10 million this year, including deep cuts to athletics.

The school says that student-athletes who remain at the school after the Spring of 2018 will keep their existing athletic scholarship, and that the university will help student-athletes who want to transfer. They’re encouraging swimmers to make that decision before November 1st to “preserve opportunities for the student-athletes.”

“In the face of adverse financial conditions, many people who love these student-athletes and programs stepped up this summer to make sure they could compete at Wright State for one more year in 2017-18,” said Bob Grant, director of athletics.

“But it is clear we are not able to fund operations of these programs after this season. And counting on external funding alone to pay for operations is not sustainable nor is it fair to the student-athletes and their families because of the uncertainty it creates year-to-year,” said Grant.

The team has a limited schedule this season, and will likely swim their last meet at the Horizon League Championships in Cleveland in late February.