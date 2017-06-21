3-Time OT Qualifier Max Miranda Commits to Notre Dame

Top junior swimmer Max Miranda from Connecticut has committed to swim for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beginning in the Fall of 2018. Miranda attends Suffield Academy and competes for Bluefish Swim Club. Miranda is a blue chip recruit for the Fighting Irish who first qualified for the Olympic Trials more than two years ago as a 15-year-old. His versatility is evidenced by his three Olympic Trial cuts: 400 meter free (3:54.90), 200 meter fly (1:59.40), and 400 meter I.M. (4:26.30). He also has Winter Nationals cuts in the 200 meter free (1:52.09), 800 meter free (8:20.29), and 200 meter I.M. (2:05.58).

Of particular importance to Notre Dame, Miranda has been nearly equally successful in the small pool. He’s got Juniors cuts in seven different short course events to go along with his Nationals cut in the 500 free.

His best times are:

200 Free (1:39.16)

500 Free (4:24.41)

1000 Free (9:17.89)

200 Back (1:48.77)

100 Fly (49.52)

200 Fly (1:46.87)

200 I.M. (1:49.45)

400 I.M. (3:50.55)

Last season, Miranda’s bests would have ranked him 4th on the Notre Dame men’s team in the 500 free, 3rd in the 100 free, 4th in the 200 fly, and 6th in the 400 I.M. Miranda’s personal bests in the 200 fly and 400 I.M. would have qualified as NCAA B-cuts. The only wrinkle for Notre Dame will be figuring out how to get Miranda to at least equal (if not better) his 15-year-old form. In fact, of his best times listed above, the most recent two were swum over a year ago in February 2016.

Miranda is the second member of Notre Dame’s incoming Class of 2018, joining Hungarian native Marton Barta who is currently training in metro-Atlanta, Georgia.

