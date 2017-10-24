Arkansas Snags Verbal from British National Champion Anna Hopkin

British sprinter Anna Hopkin has verbally committed to swim at the University of Arkansas in the fall. She adds her name to a list class of 2022 verbal commits that also includes Andrea Sansores, Emma Garfield, Erin McGuirt, Kobie Melton, Lexi Ljunggren, Molly Moore, Rachel Rodriguez, and Svea Torres.

“I chose Arkansas because of the experienced coaching staff, the great dynamic of the team and the Kinesiology Department.”

Hopkin studies Sport & Exercise Science at University of Bath, where she swims for head coach Mark Skimming. She won gold in the 50m free at the 2017 British Swimming Championships in Sheffield, coming to the wall just ahead of Olympic silver-medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor. Hopkin represented Great Britain at the World University Games in Taiwan this summer.

Her best events (converted to SCY) are:

50 free LCM – 25.07 (21.86)

50 free SCM – 24.37 (21.95)

100 free LCM – 54.94 (48.05)

100 free SCM – 53.53 (48.22)

Hopkin is a big get for the Razorbacks. She would have been an A-finalist in both the 50 and 100 freestyles at the 2017 SEC Championships, two events in which Arkansas did not score. Their highest-placing 50 freestylers, current senior Olivia Weekley and current junior Erin Kelly, went 23-lows and finished 31st and 33rd in prelims. The Razorbacks’ top three finishers in the 100 free went 51.1s and placed 48th, 49th, and 51st. Needless to say, Hopkin’s speed will also dramatically improve the Arkansas relays.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].