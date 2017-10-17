Alabama State Champ Zachary Smith Verbally Commits to Notre Dame

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Zachary Smith has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2018-19. He will join fellow verbal commits Andrew Winton, Josh Bottelberghe, Márton Barta, and Max Miranda in the Notre Dame class of 2022.

“At the University of Notre Dame, I will be making my dreams a reality. I cannot wait to call South Bend my new home; over the next four years, I will be attending one of the greatest academic schools in the country and be a member of an unbelievable swim team. The culture and tradition in the pool and around campus are unbeatable. I believe the sky is the limit here, and I cannot wait to start this new chapter in my life. GO IRISH!”

Smith is a senior at Holy Spirit Catholic School. At the 2016 AHSAA Class 1A-5A Swimming and Diving Championships, he won the 100 fly (48.21) and was runner-up in the 100 back (50.06). The previous year, the then-sophomore placed second in the 100 fly (49.15) and fourth in the 100 back (51.54). Smith swims club for Crimson Tide Aquatics in Tuscaloosa. Over the summer he earned lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100 free, 50 back 100 breast, and 50 fly. His best times in the 100/200 fly and 100 back would have all scored in their respective C finals at 2017 ACC Championships.

SCY times

50 fly – 21.75

100 fly – 47.80

200 fly – 1:47.10

50 back – 22.69

100 back – 48.48

200 IM – 1:51.52

