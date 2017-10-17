William And Mary Receives Verbals from Sonora Baker and Gabby Zhang

The College of William and Mary women’s swimming and diving team has received a pair of in-state verbal commitments for the class of 2022: Sonora Baker from Mechanicsville and Gabby Zhang from Ashburn.

Sonora Baker

“William & Mary is an incredible school and I know it will adequately prepare me for life after college. The coaches are great, the team is awesome, and the training style is a perfect fit for me. I cannot wait to be a part of The Tribe for the next four years!”

Baker is a senior at Atlee High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was runner-up in the 100 back (55.83) and placed third in the 50 free (23.78) at the 2017 VHSL 5A Swimming and Diving Championships. She also led off Atlee’s fifth-place 200 medley relay (26.59) and anchored the third-place 200 free relay (23.15). Baker swims year-round for Poseidon Swimming. This summer she competed in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly at NCSA Summer Championships, but plans to focus mainly on sprint free and backstroke in college.

Baker’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 50 free at 2017 CAA Championships.

50 back – 26.53

100 back – 55.83

200 back – 2:00.19

50 free – 23.75

100 free – 51.80

200 free – 1:52.41

i'm going to college!! so excited to say i've verbally committed to swim for william & mary #gotribe pic.twitter.com/LgOa26dM8F — Sonora Baker (@sonorawrenn) September 30, 2017

Gabby Zhang

“Couldn’t think of a better way to end my 17th birthday than to announce my verbal commitment to swim for William & Mary!! Huge thank you to my coaches, family, teammates, and friends who have supported me. So excited for the next 4 years!!! #GoTribe 💚💛”

Zhang is a two-time USA Swimming All-American from Rock Ridge High School. At the 2017 VHSL 4A Swimming & Diving Championship she was runner-up in both the 100 fly (56.14) and 100 back (58.34). She led off the state-champion 400 free relay (52.85) and the runner-up 200 free relay (24.68). She swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club, where she focuses primarily on fly and mid-distance free, back, and IM. At 2017 NCSA Summer Championship she swam the 200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 400 IM, and was a C-finalist in the 200 fly.

Zhang’s best times would have made the A final of the 200 fly and the B finals of the 100 fly and 400 IM at 2017 CAA Championships.

50 fly – 25.83

100 fly – 55.96

200 fly – 2:01.23

400 IM – 4:27.78

200 back – 2:04.25

500 free – 5:00.02

Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for William and Mary! So excited for the next four years!! #GoTribe 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/97pcuK5Kf6 — Gabby Zhang (@gabbyzhang) October 12, 2017

