Felix Auboeck Discusses First Ever Mid-Season Meet (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Georgia Invitational continued on Saturday with day 2 finals. Swimmers gathered to compete in the finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back,200 medley relay, and 800 free relay.

Men’s 200 Free– Michigan’s Felix Auboeck was the only man to swim below the 2017 NCAA invite time. He was over a half second below it with a 1:33.69 ahead of Auburn standout Zach Apple (1:35.23).