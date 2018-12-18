2018 Swammy Awards: CAC Female Athlete of the Year Alia Atkinson

To see all of our 2018 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2018 Central American & Caribbean Female Athlete of the Year: Alia Atkinson, Jamaica

Jamaican Alia Atkinson continues to carry the torch for the Caribbean and Central American women. The most successful female swimmer in the region’s history, Atkinson added 2 more World Championship gold medals and a bronze to her haul in 2018.

Swimming in short course meters, Atkinson won the 50 and 100 breast and took a bronze medal in the 100 IM. This comes a year after skipping the long course World Championships in 2017.

Atkinson finished 6th overall at the FINA World Cup series, winning 8 individual event titles. This marks the 6th-straight season in which she’s finished at least in the top 6 in that series.

She set new Jamaican long course records in the 50 free (25.47) and 50 fly (26.53) at the Central American and Caribbean Games: her summer long course championship meet. That brings her up to 25 Jamaican records, including relays.

She took home 3 gold and 2 bronze medals individually at the CAC Games, winning the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 50 fly; while also placing 3rd in the 100 fly and the 50 free.

Honorable Mentions

In no particular order