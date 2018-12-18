Stanford Adds Six to Swimmers to Men’s Team for 2019-20

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford has signed six swimmers set to join the program for the 2019-20 season, as announced by the Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp.

“This class certainly addresses areas we need to strengthen due to recent graduations and gives tremendous support to some of our better events,” said Knapp. “This class showed great patience and commitment throughout the recruiting process, and they all have shown they want to have the very best student-athlete experience available to them.”

Stanford’s incoming class includes student-athletes from four different states (Massachusetts, Kentucky, Wisconsin and California) and two foreign countries (India and Australia).

Shane Blinkman

A versatile swimmer from Hudson, Wisconsin, Blinkman is the top recruit out of Wisconsin and 19th, nationally, according to SwimSwam. A four-time All-American, Blinkman holds several state records while swimming for Saint Croix Swim Club (2016-present).

Blinkman on Stanford: “Ever since I was 12, I have dreamed of attending Stanford. This was when all I knew were the name and reputation. As I grew older, Stanford became more of a reality for me – when I visited and did my research on the University, it only solidified my ambition to attend.”

Leon MacAlister

MacAlister, a native of Sydney, Australia, joins the program as one of the top swimmers in the nation. An Australian national age group record holder in the 100-meter backstroke, MacAlister represented Australia at the 2017 FINA Junior World Championships in the 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke and 400-meter medley relay.

MacAlister on Stanford: “Out of all of the schools I visited, I never felt more at home than at Stanford. The coaches never failed to surprise me with their undying positivity along with their deep hunger for success in and out of the pool. In the classroom, I was astounded by the professors’ sense of humor, sheer knowledge and openness to discussion. I chose Stanford because I knew it would be the environment where I can become the best student-athlete and person I can be.”

Andrew Matejka

A distance freestyler, Matejka joins Stanford’s strong distance freestyle group from Wellesly Hills, Massachusetts. He owns several team records while swimming with Gator Swim Club (2009-present) and checks in as the second-ranked recruit from the state of Massachusetts, according to CollegeSwimming.com.

Matejka on Stanford: “Ever since I set foot on The Farm as a 12-year old, I’ve dreamed of studying and swimming on this campus. This is an opportunity to strive for all of my goals in the classroom, in the pool and in the community with a team unlike any other.”

Neel Roy

Roy, a native of Mumbai, India, was a three-time finalist at the Singapore National Age Group Championships in March as a member of Dolphin Aquatics. He holds several high school records in the 50, 100 and 200-meter freestyles and has represented India at the junior and senior international levels.

Roy on Stanford: “I chose Stanford because of the tradition of excellence surrounding the program. The same culture exists around Stanford’s academics with brilliance across all fields, from sciences to humanities. With the innovation hub that is Silicon Valley ever present, I felt Stanford would give me the best experience as a student-athlete.”

Sean Slusiewicz

A specialist in sprint freestyle and butterfly from Aliso Viejo, California, Slusiewicz joins the Cardinal as the ninth-ranked recruit in the state of California, according to CollegeSwimming.com. A three-time high school team MVP, he has helped Irvine Novaquatics (2015-present) to three Junior West National Championships (2017 winter, 2018 summer and 2018 winter).

Slusiewicz on Stanford: “Stanford is an ideal environment to succeed in and is the most aesthetically pleasing campus I have ever set foot on. Students attending Stanford are driven and excited to be a part of the university, creating a contagious environment for success, and I am excited to be a part of that.”

Will Tarvestad

Tarvestad, SwimSwam’s ninth-ranked recruit who specializes in sprinting, joins Stanford from Goshen, Kentucky and Triton Swimming of Louisville (2010-18). A two-time state champion in the 50-yard freestyle, Tarvestad owns the Kentucky high school state record in the 50-yard freestyle and attained silver medal club status with Triton in 2018.

Tarvestad on Stanford: “I chose Stanford because this team is the most welcoming group of guys I have ever met. The way they practice shows the level of competition and encouragement they have with each other. That, along with the incredible coaching staff, creates a unique atmosphere that will undoubtedly provide the basis for me to achieve my goals in the pool and in the classroom.”