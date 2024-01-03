2024 NCAA Men’s Midseason Scoring Update: Will We See An ASU Blowout?

The calendar has flipped and the 2024 NCAA Championships are less than three months away.

As swimming programs across the country are wrapping up a tough stretch of winter training, preparing for the run-up to conference championships and ultimately NCAAs, it’s time for us to check in on where things stand regarding the team race at nationals.

Using the SwimSwam Swimulator, we can score out how an NCAA Championship meet would fare using times produced thus far in the 2023-24 season. See the results for the men’s meet below:

It’s important to note with all Swimulator results that diving is not included.

MEN’S NCAA SCORING – THROUGH MIDSEASON

Rank Team Score 1 Arizona State University 566 2 Florida, University of 340 3 California, University of, Berkeley 281.5 4 North Carolina State University 277 5 Indiana University 256.5 6 University of Tennessee 210 7 Georgia, University of 169 8 Texas A&M University 157.5 9 Auburn University 155 10 Stanford University 151.5 11 Texas, University of 117 12 Notre Dame, University of 112 13 University of Southern California 97 14 Florida State University 92 15 Michigan, University of 89.5 16 University of Alabama 83 17 Arizona, University of 76.5 18 Ohio State University 64 19 Virginia, University of 50 20 Brigham Young University 35 21 VA Tech 28 22 Georgia Institute of Technology 25 23 Utah, University of 24 24 Louisville, University of 22 25 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 19 26 Towson University 16 27 Brown University 14 28 Oakland University 9 29 Pennsylvania State University 6 30 University of Incarnate Word 5 31 Southern Methodist University (M) 4 31 Harvard University 4 31 George Washington University 4 34 Northwestern University 3 34 Missouri, University of 3 36 Louisiana State University 1

No one would be shocked to see Arizona State ranking first in the projected team race at this point. Not only have they been absolutely on fire so far, but they’ve been consistently swimming fast year-round throughout their rise as a program, a stark contrast to a team like Cal that tends to build into the season and saves everything for the NCAA Championships.

However, the gap we see the Sun Devils have over the field in midseason scoring is staggering: ASU sits 226 points clear of the next-best team, Florida, and incredibly has more than double the points of third-place Cal, the two-time defending champions.

The Sun Devils had a breakthrough runner-up finish at NCAAs last season. At the mid-point of the 2022-23 campaign, ASU projected to outscore the Golden Bears by 84.5 points, 415.5 to 331. That’s a wide gap, but it’s nowhere near the margin Bob Bowman‘s team has at this point.

The arrival of Ilya Kharun, the continued progression of rising stars like Hubert Kos and Jonny Kulow, and slam-dunk relays are among the primary reasons for ASU’s remarkable showing thus far, not to mention Leon Marchand, the best swimmer in the nation last season who has been quiet so far but will be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason.

Cal, on the other hand, only has four swimmers currently in position to score double-digit points. That number should rise assuming the likes of Bjorn Seeliger and Liam Bell are on form, but it still looks like an uphill battle for the Bears.

When looking at the top-10 Swimulated teams at this point in the season compared to last year’s NCAA results, the biggest jumps come from Georgia and Texas A&M, who were 12th and 14th last season but currently check out at seventh and eighth, respectively.

The most jarring drop is Texas, down into 11th after taking third last year and finishing either first or second in the eight seasons previous. Of course, a slide was coming given their significant departures, and this doesn’t factor in diving, but seeing them outside the top 10 just looks off. A big part of that has been struggles in the relay events, outside of the 800 free relay where they rank #1.

In terms of individual scorers, ASU’s Kos is the only swimmer projected to score the maximum 60 points as the top-ranked athlete in the 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM, while Cal’s Destin Lasco, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Sun Devil freshman Kharun also crack 50 points.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS – MIDSEASON

Hubert Kos (ASU), 60 Destin Lasco (Cal), 54 Jordan Crooks (Tennessee), 52 Ilya Kharun (ASU), 50 Leon Marchand (ASU) / Chris Guiliano (Notre Dame) / Krzysztof Chmielewski (USC), 45 – – David Schlicht (ASU), 43 Will Modglin (Texas), 42 Jack Dolan (ASU) / Gal Cohen Groumi (Michigan), 39

In the relays, ASU and Florida sit atop the heap, with Cal, NC State and Tennessee also in the top five. Texas, for context, only has 52 points on the board for relays, 40 of which come in the 800 free.

TOP RELAY SCORING TEAMS – MIDSEASON

Arizona State, 180 Florida, 162 Cal, 145 NC State, 137 Tennessee, 128 Indiana, 118 Stanford, 92 Georgia, 70 Auburn, 65 Florida State, 64

You can find the full Swimulator results, along with a list of individual scorers for each team, here.