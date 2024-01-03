Former Texas Head Coach Kim Brackin Joins Stanford Women’s Staff

The Stanford Cardinal women’s swimming and diving team have added former Auburn and Texas women’s head coach Kim Brackin to their coaching staff, head coach Greg Meehan confirmed on Tuesday – her first official day on deck.

With the addition, Stanford becomes the latest team to take advantage of a NCAA rule change that essentially allowed single-gender programs to add a third paid swim coach to the staff. According to Meehan, an anonymous donor endowed the new paid position last month.

“We received a large gift last month to endow the position,” Meehan said. Obviously, December isn’t a typical time to hire a coach and (associate head coach) Katie (Robinson) and I wanted to think a little outside the box on who would be a great ad and be available at this time of year and Kim‘s name kept coming up. She’s tremendous, and has great experience, and is going to be a huge ad for us. For now we’re looking short term from now until Trials and will take it from there to see if she wants to stay beyond that.”

Brackin has been out of the college scene for over a decade now, but she was one of the biggest names in college coaching in the 2000s. Her most recent stop was at Texas where she preceded Carol Capitani as the women’s head coach from 2006 through 2012. The Longhorn women finished in 9th place at the NCAA Championships during her last campaign.

Prior to her time at Texas, she coached at Auburn during its heyday from 1997 to 2005, serving as the women’s co-head coach with Dave Marsh over her last three years there. Her tenure included helping the Tiger women to win three consecutive NCAA championships from 2002-2004. There, she was directly responsible for the training of some of the biggest swimming names in the world, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Kirsty Coventry. She continued to coach Coventry after leaving Austin, leading her to a 6th-place finish at the 2012 Olympic Games.

She also coached World Champion and American Record holder Maggie Bowen, and 2003 and 2005 World Championship silver medalist Margaret Hoelzer.

Since leaving college coaching, Brackin founded Brackin Elite Swim Training, where she gave private lessons to elite swimmers, mostly out of an endless pool. She also served as a coach for the LA Current of the International Swim League.

Brackin also has had several international appointments, including serving on Olympic staffs for Zimbabwe and on the US staff for the 2003 World University Games.

Brackin now joins Meehan and associate head coach Katie Robinson, who was a senior at Texas during Brackin’s first season with the Longhorns.

The Stanford women have finished 3rd at NCAAs the last two seasons. Though they have lost a lot of superstars that puts that streak in doubt, they have some shown some speed and development early this season. Their next dual meet comes in two weeks against Arizona State.