SwimSwam Podcast: Kim Brackin Announced as New ISL Coach for LA Current

We sat down with Kim Brackin, 2002 NCAA coach of the year and founder of Brackin Elite Swim Training. It was just announced that Brackin will be stepping in as a coach on the LA Current in the ISL, and Brackin couldn’t be more excited to get back on deck. Kim also takes us through her time coaching at the collegiate level, at both Auburn and Texas.

