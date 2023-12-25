2023 Swammy Awards: Top 10 Swims Of The Year

To see all of our 2023 Swammy Awards, click here.

We’re about to end another year of incredible swimming, which included supersuited world records being taken down, comeback performances, and utter dominance. To honor these swims, we compiled a ranked list of what we thought were the top ten swims of 2023.

It’s important to note that this list isn’t just supposed to serve as a list of world records broken this year ranked by how impressive they were. A variety of objective and subjective factors went into these rankings, such as the overall quality of the swim, where the swim took place, the context of the swim, the level of competition involved, and the significance of the record that the swim broke (if it was a world record).

Honorable Mentions:

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) — Women’s 50 (26.86)/100 (57.33)/200 backstroke (2:03.14), LCM: Each of the backstroke world records that McKeown broke (the 50/100 backs at the World Aquatics World Cup stop in Budapest, and the 200 back at the NSW State Open Championships) were by a small margin and didn’t hold the same weight as many of the other world records broken this year, but what’s a bigger deal is the fact that she’s one of just three swimmers who have been fastest of all-time in all three distances of a stroke in long course at once.

10. Qin Haiyang, Men’s 200 Breaststroke (2:05.48, LCM) — 2023 World Championships

In the final of the 200 breast at the 2023 World Championships, Qin tore down Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s world record of 2:05.95 by 0.47 seconds. Simultaneously, he also beat him head-to-head in the same race by nearly a second. With his win, Qin became the first swimmer to sweep the 50, 100, and 200-meter races of a stroke at the World Championships and the second swimmer to get under the 2:06 barrier in the men’s 200 breast.

9. Australia, Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay (3:27.96, LCM) — 2023 World Championships

Even though the Aussies smashed their old world record time (3:29.69) by nearly two seconds, the time they put up seemed tangible many years ago. The past few times that the Aussies broke this world record, there were always at least one or two legs that performed slower than what they were capable of But this year, the likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris, and Emma McKeon came together to show what their nation was truly capable of in this relay.

The Aussies averaged a bonkers split time of 51.99 across their four swimmers, and the fact that Harris’s 52.29 split was the SLOWEST on the relay is ridiculous (especially considering that it was only 0.01 of a second slower than Kate Douglass‘s split, which was the fastest on Team USA’s silver medaling team).

8. Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), Women’s 200 Breaststroke (2:17.55, LCM) — 2023 Russian Spring Championships

Then 18-year-old Evegeniia Chikunova put on a show this spring, smashing Tatjana Schoenmaker‘s previous world record time (2:18.95) by 1.4 seconds to become the first woman to break 2:18 in the 200 breast. She had a ridiculous back half in her swim, outsplitting Schoenmaker by 1.39 seconds on the final 50 meters of her race.

Chikunova, as a Russian, was not eligible to compete at the 2023 World Championships. However, her world record time was notably faster than Schoenmaker’s winning time by a considerable margin, which goes to show just how dominant she has become.

7. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), Women’s 50 Freestyle (23.61 LCM) — 2023 World Championships

Sarah Sjostrom broke her first world record in 2009 when she was just 15 years old. She broke her most recent world record 14 years later at age 29, which is the longest that any swimmer has gone between breaking their first and most recent world record. Her time of 23.61 in the semi-finals of the 50 free at Worlds was 0.06 seconds faster than her previous world record set back in 2017.

In the finals, Sjostrom was just 0.01 seconds slower, but she still won by a margin of 0.48 seconds. Even in the later stages of her career, she is still as dominant as ever, which goes to show the extent of her incredible longevity.

6. Cameron McEvoy (AUS), Men’s 50 Freestyle (21.06 LCM) — 2023 World Championships

McEvoy’s swim is already objectively impressive on its own, as it made him the fourth-fastest 50 free performer of all-time and the second-fastest in textile. In addition, he won the 50 free final by 0.51 seconds, which is the largest margin of victory ever in a men’s 50-meter event at the World Championships.

However, the ranking of McEvoy’s swim is largely held up by the story behind it, as well as its’ emotional weight. Before this year, McEvoy had never won an individual medal at Worlds or the Olympics. He was heavily favored to win the 100 free at the 2016 Olympics after posting a 47.04 at Australian trials, which was at that time the fastest time ever clocked in a textile suit. However, he added over a second and came in seventh, even though his best time would have won the event by half a second. Up until Worlds this year, he had not touched any of his best times from 2016 and stopped competing altogether in 2022. However, this year, he stepped up when it mattered the most and picked up the gold medal that had escaped him all those years ago.

McEvoy’s 50 free swim was a big reason why SwimSwam awarded him the “2023 Comeback Swimmer of the Year” award, and why he’s ranked this high on our top swims list.

5. Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN)/Bobby Finke (USA), Men’s 1500 Freestyle (14:31.54/14:31.59, LCM) — 2023 World Championships

We’re in a golden era of men’s distance swimming, and the 1500 free at the 2023 World Championships most perfectly exemplified that. Gold and silver medalists Ahmed Hafnaoui and Bobby Finke were separated by just a mere 0.05 seconds, a margin of victory that is extremely rare in pool swimming’s longest event. The two swimmers split their races almost identically, first trailing Australia’s Sam Short and then passing him after 1050 meters. In the end, Hafnaoui went 14:31.54 while Finke went 14:31.59, producing the second and third-fastest times in history and the first two performances to go under 14:32 since Sun Yang set his world record (14:31.02) in 2012.

Out of all the races on our list, this race was the only one that was primarily elevated by the actual competition going on in the race, and not just the storyline or time of the winning.

4. Summer McIntosh (CAN), Women’s 400 Individual Medley (4:25.87, LCM) — 2023 Canadian Nationals

Katinka Hosszu‘s 400 IM world record (4:26.36) was once one of the most daunting world records in the history books. When she set it, she not only tore down an already highly-coveted world record previously owned by Ye Shiwen, but she demolished it by a full 2.06 seconds. For the past eight years, no woman came remotely close to Hosszu, as most of the world failed to even crack the 4:30 barrier.

None of this fazed the then 16-year-old Summer McIntosh, though. In 2022, she became the first not named Hosszu to break the 4:30 barrier since Ye in 2012. Then, at Canadian Nationals in April 2023, McIntosh clocked a 4:25.87, beating out Hosszu’s world record to become the first woman in history to get under the 4:26 barrier.

McIntosh didn’t replicate her world record at the 2023 World Championships, but she still won by a considerable margin, posting a time of 4:27.11 to record the third-fastest performance in history.

3. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), Women’s 400 Freestyle (3:55.38, LCM) — 2023 World Championships

Ariarne Titmus wasn’t even favored to win the women’s 400 free at Worlds. Summer McIntosh had come in as the world record holder, and she was also six whole years younger than Titmus. In addition, there was also the looming threat of Katie Ledecky, who once could go neck-and-neck with Titmus and was the defending world champion. This race was supposed to be a tight showdown between Titmus, McIntosh, and Ledecky, but Titmus ended up blowing everyone out of the water.

Titmus clocked a time of 3:55.08, becoming the first woman under the 3:56 barrier and beating out McIntosh’s old mark of 3:56.08 to reclaim the 400 free world record. At 22 years and 319 days old, she was also the oldest swimmer to ever set a world record in the women’s 400 free.

2. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), Women’s 200 Freestyle (1:52.85, LCM) — 2023 World Championships

Since 2021, we had all thought that Ariarne Titmus would be the one to break Federica Pellegrini‘s super-suited world record in the 200 free. She was consistently hitting 1:53-lows, and after she broke the 400 free world record this year, it seemed like it was finally about time for the 200 free world record to go down. However, the woman who ended up actually breaking the record was Titmus’s club teammate Mollie O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan trailed Titmus for the first 150 meters of the race but then produced a massive 28.11 final 50 to run down her teammate. Her final time was 1:52.85, making her the second woman in history to break 1:53 in the 200 free. Meanwhile, Titmus went a best time of 1:53.01, which was the third-fastest performance ever.

The ironic thing about this world record going down was that Pellegrini’s back half was the most notable part of her previous world record. 14 years later, it was a swimmer with an even better back half who ended up breaking Pellegrini’s mark.

1. Leon Marchand (FRA), Men’s 400 Individual Medley (4:02.50, LCM) — 2023 World Championships

They couldn’t have scripted the breaking of Michael Phelps‘ final individual world record any better.

Phelps’ supersuited world record time of 4:03.84 had been the standard for the men’s 400 IM since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Up until 2022, the only person who had been within two seconds of the record was Ryan Lochte, who went 4:05.18 in 2012. In recent years, the 400 IM had been particularly weak, as Chase Kalisz‘s Tokyo Olympic-winning time was almost six seconds slower than Phelps’ records.

Then came Leon Marchand, the Frenchman coached by the same person who coached Phelps: Bob Bowman. He first shocked the world by dropping five seconds at the 2022 World Championships, going 4:04.22 to get just 0.38 seconds away from Phelps’s world record. This year, he proceeded to smash Phelps’s record by over a second, going 4:02.50. To make things even more full-circle, Phelps helped call Marchand’s race on the NBC/Peacock broadcast and presented his gold medal to him on the podium.

Notably, before Marchand’s swim, Phelps became the longest-standing world record holder in an event with his 400 IM record. That title didn’t last long.