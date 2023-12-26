Gui Caribe Swims 48.51 100 Freestyle At Brazilian Senior Champs

Brazilian Senior Summer Championships
- December 12-16, 2023
- Rio de Janiero, Brazil
- LCM (50 meters)
- Full results
In addition to the Brazilian Junior Championships, the Senior Championships also happened in Rio de Janiero last week.
Highlighting the meet was Gui Caribe who swam a 48.51 to win the men’s 100 freestyle. Caribe was the only swimmer under the 49-second mark, and it was his 16th time under the 49 second mark. Caribe represented Brazil this past summer at Worlds, finishing 12th in semifinals with a 48.18. This fall, he also represented the country at Pan Ams, capturing gold in the 100 freestyle swimming a personal best time of a 48.06.
Caribe also won the men’s 50 freestyle swimming a 22.11, a tenth off of his best time of a 22.01 that he swam at the beginning of June. Caribe also competed in the men’s 100 fly, finishing second in a 53.91. He finished less than a tenth behind Lucas Gomes who won in a 53.84.
Gabriel Azevedo won two events at the meet. Azevedo kicked off the meet winning the 200 fly in a 2:01.08, winning the event by over a second. He also won the 800 freestyle in a 8:08.92.
On the women’s side, Gabrielle Silva Assis highlighted the meet. Assis won the women’s 200 breaststroke by over four seconds swimming a 2:31.32. Assis is the national record holder in the event as she swam a 2:25.18 in prelims at Worlds this summer. That earned her a spot in semifinals where she ultimately finished 12th. In October, Assis won bronze in the event at Pan Ams swimming a 2:25.52. Assis also won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:09.22.
National Record holder in the LCM 400 free, Gabrielle Roncatto won the 400 free in a 4:14.18. Roncatto holds the Brazilian record that stands at a 4:06.25. Roncatto won a total of six events at the meet. She also won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:55.10, winning by over a second and a half. Earning her third win, Roncatto swam a 2:00.31 in the 200 freestyle, winning by over a second. Her other three wins came in the 800 free (8:43.15), 200 IM (2:15.14), and 1500 free (16:35.63).
