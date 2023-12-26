Gui Caribe Swims 48.51 100 Freestyle At Brazilian Senior Champs

Brazilian Senior Summer Championships

December 12-16, 2023

Rio de Janiero, Brazil

LCM (50 meters)

Full results

In addition to the Brazilian Junior Championships, the Senior Championships also happened in Rio de Janiero last week.

Highlighting the meet was Gui Caribe who swam a 48.51 to win the men’s 100 freestyle. Caribe was the only swimmer under the 49-second mark, and it was his 16th time under the 49 second mark. Caribe represented Brazil this past summer at Worlds, finishing 12th in semifinals with a 48.18. This fall, he also represented the country at Pan Ams, capturing gold in the 100 freestyle swimming a personal best time of a 48.06.

Caribe also won the men’s 50 freestyle swimming a 22.11, a tenth off of his best time of a 22.01 that he swam at the beginning of June. Caribe also competed in the men’s 100 fly, finishing second in a 53.91. He finished less than a tenth behind Lucas Gomes who won in a 53.84.

Gabriel Azevedo won two events at the meet. Azevedo kicked off the meet winning the 200 fly in a 2:01.08, winning the event by over a second. He also won the 800 freestyle in a 8:08.92.

On the women’s side, Gabrielle Silva Assis highlighted the meet. Assis won the women’s 200 breaststroke by over four seconds swimming a 2:31.32. Assis is the national record holder in the event as she swam a 2:25.18 in prelims at Worlds this summer. That earned her a spot in semifinals where she ultimately finished 12th. In October, Assis won bronze in the event at Pan Ams swimming a 2:25.52. Assis also won the women’s 100 breast in a 1:09.22.

National Record holder in the LCM 400 free, Gabrielle Roncatto won the 400 free in a 4:14.18. Roncatto holds the Brazilian record that stands at a 4:06.25. Roncatto won a total of six events at the meet. She also won the women’s 400 IM in a 4:55.10, winning by over a second and a half. Earning her third win, Roncatto swam a 2:00.31 in the 200 freestyle, winning by over a second. Her other three wins came in the 800 free (8:43.15), 200 IM (2:15.14), and 1500 free (16:35.63).