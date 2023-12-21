Tennessee Commit Pedro Sansone Swims 49.28 100 Free At Brazilian Summer Juniors

Brazilian Junior Summer Championships

December 12-16, 2023

Rio de Janiero, Brazil

LCM (50 meters)

Full results

Some of the top junior swimmers in Brazil traveled to Rio de Janiero for Junior Nationals last week. There were two categories, Junior 1 and Junior 2. Junior 1 included swimmers born in 2004 and 2005 while Junior 2 included swimmers born in 2006.

Highlighting the meet on the girls side was Beatriz Bezerra who swam the fastest 100 butterfly in a 58.99. That was a personal best for Bezerra. Last summer, Bezerra represented Brazil at World Juniors. There she won silver in the 100 butterfly in a 59.69.

Leticia Fassina Romao and Luiza Comini Lima battled it out in the girls 400 freestyle. The two were separated by 0.30 seconds with 100 left in the race, 0.16 seconds with 50 meters left. At the touch, Romao earned the win in a 4:15.15 just ahead of Lima who touched in a 4:15.43.

In the girls 100 freestyle, Celine Bishop won in a 56.08. That earned the win by over half a second. Bishop represented Brazil this past summer as a relay swimmer at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

On the boys side, Pedro Sansone swam a 49.33 in the boys 100 freestyle to win the event. He was slightly faster in prelims as he swam a 49.28 then. His time in finals was his 8th swim under the 50 second mark. The Tennessee commit for fall 2024 was 7th in the event earlier this year at World Juniors. Sansone has dropped a second in the 100 free over the last year.

Like the girls 400 free, Victor Ballan Sega and Stephen Alexander Steverink battled it out until the touch. Steverink led most of the race but a late charge by Sega earned him the win. Steverink led through the 350 meter mark but Sega closed in a 28.01, over a second and a half faster than Steverink’s final 50 which wa a 29.74. Sega won in a final time of 3:52.28 while Steverink touched in a 3:53.92.

In the boys 200 back, Samuel Lopes set a new championship record touching in a 2:00.40. Lopes won the race handily, winning by over eight seconds. Lopes also won the boys 100 backstroke.