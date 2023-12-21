Isabella Promes Stays In-State with Commitment to College of Saint Mary

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Opting to remain in the state of Nebraska to continue her swimming career, Isabella Promes of Papillion, Nebraska has announced her decision to swim and study at the College of Saint Mary, an NAIA program in Omaha, Nebraska. Promes is from just outside of the city of Omaha and swims with Sarpy County Swim Club as well as her high school, Papillion Lavista High School.

Promes finished her summer season at the Midwestern Long Course Championships, hitting multiple lifetime bests at the meet. Her top finish came in the 50 back, with her time of 34.76 being fast enough to earn her tenth in finals. She also added a lifetime best of 1:17.70 in the 100 back.

Many of Promes lifetime bests in the short course pool come from the beginning of March at the Midwestern CBSC Championship Challenge. At that meet, she hit new personal bests in the 100 free (57.09), 200 free (2:09.38), 100 back (1:07.08), and 200 back (2:29.64).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.88

100 free – 57.09

200 free – 2:09.38

100 back – 1:07.08

200 back – 2:26.23

Last season, Saint Mary finished in ninth out of nine teams at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led at the meet by sophomore Lily Wright, who finished as the runner-up in the 100 breast and took bronze in the 200 breast.

Promes will be set to make an immediate impact for the Flames when she joins the program next fall. At the 2023 KCAC Championships, her best times would have qualified for the A-final of the 50 free as well as the B-final of the 100 back.

Not only will Promes make an impact on the team at the conference level, but she will also help continue to grow the program in size. Just two years ago, the program only had a roster of seven swimmers. This season, the team has grown to fourteen swimmers, with none being seniors.

Saint Mary’s is currently led by interim head coach Eric Rees, who will be a familiar face for Promes. Rees has searced as a coach for Sarpy County since the program was founded in 1995.

