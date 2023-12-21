Junior National Champ Isaac Fleig Moving To Fishers Area Swimming; Joining ASU Next Fall

Isaac Fleig will move to train under Joe Keller with the Fishers Area Swimming Tigers (FAST) as he prepares for the US Olympic Trials. Fleig has also switched his commitment and will join Arizona State in fall 2024.

In October, Fleig decided to take a gap year and defer his enrollment at Wisconsin. Fleig began to train under Mark Schubert at The Swim Team (TST). Fleig is one of five incoming freshman deferrals for the 2023-2024 NCAA season.

Fleig told SwimSwam “I would like to thank Coach Schubert for his support and mentorship over the last four years.”

Fleig will now travel to Fishers, Indiana, and train under Joe Keller. Fleig is originally from Wisconsin, so the move back to Indiana is much closer to home than he previously was earlier this fall in California. Notably, Fishers is also home to distance freestyler Luke Whitlock. Whitlock is committed to Florida for next fall.

Over the summer, Fleig won the U.S. Summer Junior National title in the LCM 1500 freestyle in a 15:19.90. That was a personal best for the teenager. Fleig finished less than three seconds ahead of Whitlock who was second in a 15:22.69.

In addition to his training relocation, Fleig has also changed his college commitment from Wisconsin to Arizona State. Fleig originally committed to Kentucky in the fall of 2021 before switching his commitment to Wisconsin in August 2022. Now, Fleig has committed to join the Sun Devils next fall.

This past weekend, Fleig swam personal best times in the 1650 freestyle at the King Marlin Pro-Am Classic. He swam a 15:04.50 lowering his personal best, which stood since December 2021, by eight seconds.

The Arizona State men won the 2023 Pac-12 title before finishing second behind Cal at NCAAs. The team had two scoring swimmers at NCAAs in the 1650 this past March. Zalan Sarkany finished 8th at NCAAs in a 14:42.80 while Daniel Matheson finished 14th in a 14:48.21. It took a 14:48.63 to score in the event.