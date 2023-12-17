Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Full List of 2023-2024 NCAA Olympic Redshirts and Deferrals

Earlier this year we broke down how Olympic redshirts have turned out in the past, with complete lists of prior redshirts compiled.

This time, here is a full list of all of the Olympic redshirts as well as freshman deferrals for the 2023-2024 NCAA season.

No NCAA team has more than three athletes taking an NCAA redshirt year as the Stanford men have three athletes out for at least this fall and the Miami-FL women have three divers sitting out for the season.

To SwimSwam’s knowledge, about half of this list is designated to sit out the fall, meaning the return of that group will be seen for the most part next month.

Claire Curzan has an asterisk by her name as she announced her decision to redshirt the season before she entered the transfer portal (after the May 1 deadline) and subsequently transferred to Virginia.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!