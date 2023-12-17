Full List of 2023-2024 NCAA Olympic Redshirts and Deferrals

Earlier this year we broke down how Olympic redshirts have turned out in the past, with complete lists of prior redshirts compiled.

This time, here is a full list of all of the Olympic redshirts as well as freshman deferrals for the 2023-2024 NCAA season.

No NCAA team has more than three athletes taking an NCAA redshirt year as the Stanford men have three athletes out for at least this fall and the Miami-FL women have three divers sitting out for the season.

To SwimSwam’s knowledge, about half of this list is designated to sit out the fall, meaning the return of that group will be seen for the most part next month.

Claire Curzan has an asterisk by her name as she announced her decision to redshirt the season before she entered the transfer portal (after the May 1 deadline) and subsequently transferred to Virginia.