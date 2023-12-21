New Mom Katinka Hosszu, 34, Returns to Training With Goal of Making 6th Olympics in Paris

Just a few months after giving birth to her first child in August, three-time Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu has reportedly returned to training with the goal of competing at her sixth Olympics next summer in Paris.

The 34-year-old Hungarian star is only training a few hours per day right now, but she’s aiming to attend a training camp in January before hopefully returning to competition around April or May. In an interview with Index last month where she discussed how motherhood has changed her approach to training, Hosszu said she sees a pathway to qualification in the individual medley events.

“After Kamilia’s birth, it was medically expected that I should not move at all for six weeks, but towards the end, even though I was careful, I cheated a little,” Hosszu said. “Since then, I can train for a fixed two or three hours a day, which is significantly less than the eight or nine hours of the old days, but still much more than nothing.

“The fundamental challenge is that, as an elite athlete, my time was allocated exactly to the minute, I knew in advance when what was waiting for me, and it was completely overturned,” she reflected. “Now I’m not the one who plans what kind of day I’ll have, what will fit into the program, when I can train or if I’ll sleep at all, and if so, how much. I admit, it wasn’t easy at all at first, but I’m also learning a lot by becoming flexible. It’s a big adventure, but with all that, I experience my little girl’s growth as an amazing happiness.”

Hosszu last competed at the 2022 European Championships, where she went 2:14.37 in the 200 IM and 4:45.07 in the 400 IM. Her lifetime bests in the 200 IM and 400 IM are 2:06.12 (current world record) and 4:26.36 (former world record, broken by Summer McIntosh in April), respectively, and the 2024 Olympic ‘A’ cuts are 2:11.47 and 4:38.53.

Hosszu said that “a significant part” of her added pregnancy weight has already vanished and she is “already in shape,” but not quite “back to a level where I can compete.” Her love of the sport still burns strong as she called the swimming pool her “second home” and said she thinks “this feeling will accompany me for the rest of my life.”

“The competition calendar of the International Swimming Federation is authoritative — from March to June there will be several opportunities for qualification,” Hosszu said. “In other words, the national championship is far from the only option.”

In January of 2022, Hosszu pushed back against rumors of retirement and stated her goal of becoming the first swimmer with 100 international championship medals. But by June of 2022, she said she would likely bypass the Paris 2024 Olympics because of her plans to have a baby with her now-husband, Mate Gelencser. Gelencser was supported by the Hungarian Swimming Association’s Special Coaching Program (KEP) with a monthly stipend until the federation voted to revoke his allowance at its most recent board meeting.

Hosszu has been supportive of fellow Hungarian star Kristof Milak during his time away from regular training and critical of the media coverage surrounding his absence.

“Kristof does not belong to Hungary, and the sports management can be grateful for his achievements so far,” Hosszu said. “The statement that an Olympic champion and world record holder still owes the country is outrageous and primitive.”