World Record Holder Katinka Hosszu Announces Birth Of Her First Child

On Monday, Hungarian Olympic Champion and World Record holder Katinka Hosszu and her husband Máté Layber-Gelencsér announced the birth of their first child, who is named Kamila Layber-Gelencsér. The couple made this announcement via a joint Instagram post.

Megszületett számunkra a világ csodája!

Már most nagyon szeretünk Layber-Gelencsér Kamília ❤️ English Translation: The wonder of the world was born for us! We already love Kamília Layber-Gelencsér.

Hosszu revealed that she was pregnant in March 2023, but said as early as June 2022 that she wasn’t planning to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games because she wanted to have a baby. She got engaged to Gelenscer in January 2022 and married him in August of the same year.

“I know the 2024 Paris Olympics are a long way from me, it’s unlikely to fit in because my fiancé and I are planning to have a baby.” Hosszu said last June. “Sure, it turns out the way it turns out, but I don’t think I’ll be there for the next Olympics.”

The last time Hosszu competed at an official swim meet was the 2022 European Championships in August 2022. As of Janurary 2022, she said that she had no imminent retirement plans and wanted to become the first swimmer with 100 international medals. Currently, she has 96 medals, which come from the Olympic Games, the long and short course World Championships, and the long and short-course European Championships.

Hosszu is one of the most accomplished swimmers of the 21st century. She is the current world record holder in the long course 200 IM, as well as the short course 100 and 200 IM. From August 2016 to April 2023, she also held the world record in the long course 400 IM, but that record was taken down by Canada’s Summer McIntosh in April 2023.