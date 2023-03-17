Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hungarian Olympic Icon Katinka Hosszu Announces Pregnancy

Multi-Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungary revealed via Instagram that she is an expectant mother.

With the likes of Kristof Milak, Bruno Fratus, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Gregorio Paltrinieri among those in her social media post, Hosszu is described as ‘legendary, persistent, inspiring, ambitious’ before the 33-year-old appears saying ‘mother’.

Hosszu became engaged to Máté Gelencsér in January 2022 and the couple married in August of that year.

Hosszu was previously married to fellow USC swimmer and eventual coach Shane TusupWhile she had immense success under Tusup, the two announced in December of 2017 that their relationship had hit a “difficult time,” which led to them attending a major Hungarian awards ceremony separately, and Tusup saying that he would “work to change.”

However, However, in May of 2018, the pair announced they were splitting personally and professionally.

Hosszu has not retired but previously said that she didn’t plan on competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics because she and Gelencser were planning to have a baby.

Hosszu is inarguably one of the greatest women’s swimmers of all time, having won 4 Olympic medals (3 Gold), 15 LC World Championships medals (9 Gold), 27 SC World Championships medals (17 Gold), 25 LC European Championships medals (15 Gold), and 26 SC European Championships medals (20 Gold) over the course of her illustrious career. In total, she’s won 97 medals at major international competitions, 64 of which were Gold, and only 5 of which came on relays.

She last competed at the 2022 European Championships where her highest individual finish came in the 200m IM where she placed 8th. Hosszu did come away with a bronze as a member of Hungary’s women’s 4x200m free relay.

2
Kim
42 minutes ago

One of the most succesful and sympathetic swimmers of her generation 🙂

Mark Twang
46 minutes ago

This is happy news! Love them “swim moms!”

