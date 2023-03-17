Kate Douglass 1:48.37 200 IM Post-Race Interview (Coleman’s Corner)

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Kate Douglass went so fast in the 200 IM. Like, I need new pants fast. We get to the bottom of it in this interview. Get this yall: she didn’t even train for it until like, 3 weeks before the meet #flex
Ah, a corner rebrand, eh?
Idk if I’d wanna hang out near Coleman’s corner after dark. Some shady figures hang out around there.
I hate how this is cut up.
Gotta dig that 70s pron music in the background! Coleman’s havin’ a nice playful tease.
Was that edited?
The video, no.
The banner picture, also no! That’s just how angular Coleman’s hair is.
I love this …More Coleman’s Corner and getting real. Maybe add some velvet in the background?
Clearly, too much time on your hands last night, but well done!