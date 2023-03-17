Daily Swim Coach Workout #868

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Dynamic – focus on squats, push ups bands
500 fins/fulcrum 75 free/50 back
400 fins/pds 50 free/50 breast pull
300 kick every 3rd 15 under
200 IM drill
100 scull mix
Vertical fun for 10 – rockets, flips, pullouts, scull, kick
4x
12.5 wall turn into glide :30
25 mid pool turn focus on technique :40
12.5 finish free/back :30
#MidDistance
2x
8×75 pds/snorkel 1:05 (2nd round choice pds/snorkel)
100 drill free 1:45
8×25 kick easy 1-4 :35
16×25 o)12.5 jump start no breath free into mid pool turn/breath into build to finish no breath :40
e) 25 1 breath power stroke flow effeciency
#JForceSwim (Sprint)
2x
9×50 pds/snorkel :45 (2nd round choice on pds and snorkel)
100 drill free 1:45
8×25 kick easy 1-4
16×25 o)12.5 jump start no breath free into mid pool turn/breath into build to finish no breath :40
e) 25 1 breath power stroke flow effeciency
Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite
