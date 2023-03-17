Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #868

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  In-Season Recovery
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Dynamic – focus on squats, push ups bands
    
500 fins/fulcrum 75 free/50 back
400 fins/pds 50 free/50 breast pull
300 kick every 3rd 15 under
200 IM drill
100 scull mix

Vertical fun for 10 – rockets, flips, pullouts, scull, kick

4x
    12.5 wall turn into glide :30
    25 mid pool turn focus on technique :40
    12.5 finish free/back :30
        
#MidDistance
    2x
        8×75 pds/snorkel 1:05 (2nd round choice pds/snorkel)
        100 drill free 1:45
        8×25 kick easy 1-4 :35
    
    16×25 o)12.5 jump start no breath free into mid pool turn/breath into build to finish no breath :40
            e) 25 1 breath power stroke flow effeciency
            
#JForceSwim (Sprint)
    2x
        9×50 pds/snorkel :45 (2nd round choice on pds and snorkel)
        100 drill free 1:45
        8×25 kick easy 1-4
    
    16×25 o)12.5 jump start no breath free into mid pool turn/breath into build to finish no breath :40
            e) 25 1 breath power stroke flow effeciency
    

View on commitswimming.com

Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!