Daily Swim Coach Workout #868

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Dynamic – focus on squats, push ups bands



500 fins/fulcrum 75 free/50 back

400 fins/pds 50 free/50 breast pull

300 kick every 3rd 15 under

200 IM drill

100 scull mix

Vertical fun for 10 – rockets, flips, pullouts, scull, kick

4x

12.5 wall turn into glide :30

25 mid pool turn focus on technique :40

12.5 finish free/back :30



#MidDistance

2x

8×75 pds/snorkel 1:05 (2nd round choice pds/snorkel)

100 drill free 1:45

8×25 kick easy 1-4 :35



16×25 o)12.5 jump start no breath free into mid pool turn/breath into build to finish no breath :40

e) 25 1 breath power stroke flow effeciency



#JForceSwim (Sprint)

2x

9×50 pds/snorkel :45 (2nd round choice on pds and snorkel)

100 drill free 1:45

8×25 kick easy 1-4



16×25 o)12.5 jump start no breath free into mid pool turn/breath into build to finish no breath :40

e) 25 1 breath power stroke flow effeciency

