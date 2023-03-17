2023 Women’s NCAA Division I Champs: Nicole Maier (Miami-OH) Makes 400 IM B Final

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Miami of Ohio’s Nicole Maier became the first mid-major NCAA finalist this year swimming a 4:09.61 in prelims of the 400 IM. Maier will be the 16th seed tonight and will swim in lane 8 of the B final.

Maier was one of 22 mid-major swimmers to qualify for this year’s NCAA Championships. She was seeded 19th coming into the event with a seed time of 4:09.22 which she swam to win the MAC title this year.

Maier is currently a junior at Miami. In her freshman year, she captured the MAC title in the event in April (after-NCAAs) swimming a 4:11.30. As a sophomore, she captured the MAC title in the event swimming a 4:08.94.

She went on to swim at NCAAs last year, but opted to swim the 200 free over the 400 IM at the meet. She finished 32nd in the 200 free with a 1:46.09. The 200 free was her highest finish of last year’s meet.

The Miami junior changed here event lineup at NCAAs this year, swimming the 400 IM instead of the 200 free here on day 2. Her other two NCAA events, the 100 and 500 frees from last year have stayed the same for this year’s meet.