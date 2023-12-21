Kelly Palace Wraps Record Streak With Six Masters National Records In Six Weeks

Courtesy: Mark Palace

Masters Swimmer Kelly Palace finished out an outstanding final quarter of 2023 by breaking two more national records in the women’s 60-64 age group.

On Nov. 5th she swam the 1650 record at the SwimRVA Commonwealth Cup clocking 19:24.90 to break the old record by over 12 seconds.

Then just five days later at the Coast Guard Blue Dolphin Carl Warner Open in Hampton, Va., Palace swam a time of 10:31.05 to demolish the former record in the 1000 free by 10 seconds.

Palace’s Six-Week Record Streak:

3000 SCY National Record, Oct. 1, 2023 (36:27.63)

500 SCY National Record, Oct. 8, 2023 (5:38.86)

800 SCM National Record, Oct. 13, 2023 (10:07.03)

1500 SCM National Record, Oct. 14th (19:27.09)

1650 SCY National Record, Nov. 5, 2023 (19:24.90)

1000 SCY National Record, Nov. 10, 2023 (10:31.05)

Palace swims for the Swim Melbourne Masters, but has been training in Richmond while helping family. She attributes her improvements to more intense training, more focus on stroke and turn technique and mindset training.

“It’s exciting to know that even after all the years of swimming that one can still improve stroke technique and your mental game, if you choose,” she said.

“I’d still like to go after these same events in long course in 2024.”