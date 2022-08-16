Isaac Fleig Changes Commitment, to Remain In-State at Wisconsin Next Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially announcing his decision to swim for the University of Kentucky in 2023, Isaac Fleig has changed him commitment, opting to remain in-state at the University of Wisconsin. Fleig is a multiple time WIAA Swimming and Diving state champion, having won the 200 IM and 500 free as both a sophomore and junior. As a freshman he won the 500 free, but was edged out in the IM by future Badger teammate Truman TeDuits.

Outside of high school swimming, Fleig’s name is scattered across the all-time Wisconsin age group rankings. He currently ranks within the state’s top-10 in nine different individual events across all age groups.

Fleig last competed at the Sectionals meet in Indianapolis back in March, posting numerous lifetime bests and qualifying for finals in all but one event. His top finish came in the 1500 free, where he swam to a lifetime best of 15:36.70 to take 2nd behind US National Team member Charlie Clark. That time was also fast enough to earn him the qualifying standard for US Nationals in the event.

Top SCY Times

500 free – 4:26.64

1000 free – 9:11.56

1650 free – 15:12.51

100 fly – 50.69

200 fly – 1:48.58

200 IM – 1:50.53

400 IM – 3:53.89

Last season the Badgers took 4th at the 2022 Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships, scoring a program record 869.5 points at the meet. Their fourth place finish also ties the program’s highest finish since 1980.

Fleig would have been a strong addition to the Wisconsin team last season, with the ability to have scored in multiple events at the Big Ten Championships. With his best times, he would have finished in the top-16 of the 400 IM and 1650 free.

Joining Fleig as a member of Wisconsin’s class of 2027 will be Brayden Henkel, Nathan Welker, Luukas Vainio, Lance Swanepoel, and Jack Madoch.

The University of Wisconsin recently announced a program to provide financial awards to all athletes on campus, regardless of if they receive scholarship money or not. Beginning this fall, all athletes will receive just under $1,000 a year, with an additional $5,000 per year being awarded upon graduation.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.