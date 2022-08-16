Arizona High School State Medalist Colin Cosgrove Commits to Alabama for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple time high school state finalist in Arizona, Colin Cosgrove has announced he will be making the move to Alabama next fall, committing to swim at the University of Alabama as a member of their freshman class of 2023. Cosgrove is currently set to begin his senior year at Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson, Arizona this fall.

Last November, as a high school junior, Cosgrove made it to the podium in both of his events at the 2021 Division II Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships. His top finish came in the 100 breast, where he finished in a lifetime best of 56.81 to take second in finals. He also added a third place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:54.28. Overall, Catalina Foothills fell just short of the team title, taking 2nd to Desert Mountain High School.

This summer, while swimming for Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics, Cosgrove made it into finals of all three of his events at the Futures Championships in College Station. His highest finish at the meet came in the 100 breast, where he claimed the top spot in the C-final with a time of 1:06.48. He also added a 28th place finish in the 200 breast (2:27.12) and 32nd place finish in the 200 IM (2:14.89).

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 56.29

200 breast – 2:01.62

200 IM – 1:53.27

400 IM – 3:59.44

The breast and IM events were a strength for the Crimson Tide last season, with Derek Maas claiming the SEC title in both breaststrokes and adding a second place finish in the 200 IM. Maas is entering his senior year at Alabama this fall, meaning he won’t be on campus when Maas joins the team unless he elects to take his fifth year of eligibility in Tuscaloosa.

As a team, Alabama is coming off their best season in recent history, having finished second overall at the 2022 Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. The Crimson Tide hadn’t finished that high at the meet since 1987, when the won the conference title. The team went on to take 14th at the NCAA Championships.

Cosgrove will join Tommy Hagar, Ben Kutufaris, Connor Carlile, and Zarek Wilson as members of Alabama’s freshman class in the fall of 2023.

