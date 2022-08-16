Futures Qualifier Aubrey Finn Sends Verbal to the University of South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aubrey Finn, a Futures qualifier from Jacksonville, Florida, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of South Carolina. Finn is entering her senior year at Jacksonville Episcopal High School and will expect to arrive in Columbia ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of South Carolina! So much love to all of the people who made this possible. GO COCKS 🤙🏼❤️🖤 #spursup

Finn currently trains and competes with Episcopal AmberJax out of Jacksonville. She primarily swims sprint freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly. She has competed at several prestigious meets, including the FHSAA Florida 1A State Championships, Speedo Sectionals, and Futures Championships.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 23.81

100 free – 52.61

100 back – 56.84

200 back – 2:02.49

100 fly – 55.39

At the 2021 FHSAA Florida 1A State Championships, Finn competed in the individual 100 back and 100 fly. She was also a member of Jacksonville Episcopal’s 200 freestyle relay. In the 100 back, she finished 11th, dropping .17 seconds to go a new personal-best time of 57.92. She qualified 5th in the 100 fly in 55.55, also a new personal best by .35 seconds. Finn qualified for finals in both the 100 back and 100 fly, but was disqualified in finals.

Finn led off Jacksonville Episcopal’s 200 freestyle relay in a new personal best of 23.81. The team went on to finish in 1:38.46, earning 6th place overall.

Recently, Finn competed at the Futures Championships meet in Cary. There, she swam the 50 free, 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly, and time trials of the 100 and 200 freestyles (all LCM). Her highest finish of the meet was in the 200 back, where she came in 50th with a time of 2:25.87. This was less than a second away from her personal best. Finn set new personal bests in the 50 and 100 freestyles, going 27.99 and 1:00.31 respectively.

The University of South Carolina is located in Columbia, South Carolina, and competes as a member of the SEC Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the women’s team finished in 10th out of 12 teams. Head coach Jeff Poppell is entering his second season leading the Gamecocks after spending three years as the head women’s swim and dive coach at the University of Florida.

Finn joins fellow 2023 recruits Jessi Wigham, Ellery Ottem, Caroline Chasser, and Madelyn Yates with her verbal commitment.

