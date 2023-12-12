2023 Swammy Awards: Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

CANADIAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SUMMER MCINTOSH

It was another sensational year for Summer McIntosh, as the Canadian teen set multiple world records and defended both of her World Championship titles to clearly earn the distinction as Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year.

Thrust into the limelight with a breakout Olympic performance in 2021, McIntosh’s trajectory went into overdrive last year, winning world titles in the women’s 200 fly and 400 IM, and she continued her progression in 2023 with some of the year’s best performances.

McIntosh became a bonafide superstar in 2022, but things went to a new level this year, beginning with the Canadian World Championship Trials early in the spring.

Sixteen at the time, McIntosh kicked the meet off by breaking the world record in the women’s 400 free in a time of 3:56.08, lowering the 3:56.40 mark established by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in 2022.

In what was her first world record, McIntosh shattered her previous best time and Canadian Record of 3:59.32, set at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

That proved to be the start of what was an incredible meet for McIntosh, and it wasn’t even her best swim of the Trials.

On the penultimate day of racing, having already set new World Junior and Canadian Records in the 200 fly (2:04.70) and 200 IM (2:06.89), McIntosh erased Katinka Hosszu‘s historic world record in the 400 IM in a time of 4:25.87, taking down the Hungarian’s 2016 standard of 4:26.36.

Prior to that swim, no one had come within two seconds of Hosszu’s time—Ye Shiwen ranked #2 at 4:28.43, while McIntosh held a best time of 4:28.61.

McIntosh finished the meet off with another record swim in the 200 free, clocking 1:53.91 to set another World Junior and Canadian Record.

McIntosh’s 2023 Canadian Trials Performances

Women’s 400 free, 3:56.08 – WR

Women's 400 IM, 4:25.87 – WR

– WR Women’s 200 IM, 2:06.89 – WJR, CAN Record, #4 all-time

– WJR, CAN Record, #4 all-time Women’s 200 free, 1:53.91 – WJR, CAN Record, #5 all-time

– WJR, CAN Record, #5 all-time Women’s 200 fly, 2:04.70 – WJR, CAN Record, #8 all-time

At the 2023 World Championships, Canada won five individual medals, three of which were claimed by McIntosh, and she also factored into the country’s lone podium in a relay event.

After a surprising showing in the 400 free, missing the podium in fourth (3:59.94) on the opening day of the meet, McIntosh bounced back impressively in Fukuoka.

She won gold in the 200 fly, lowering her WJR in 2:04.06 to move into a tie for #5 all-time, and added a second victory in the 400 IM in 4:27.11, breaking the Championship Record to successfully defend her titles in both events.

The Toronto native added a bronze medal in the 200 free, re-lowering her WJR and Canadian Records in 1:53.65, and followed with a 1:53.97 split on Canada’s 800 free relay the following day, where the team finished fifth.

After winning medals in all three female relays at the 2022 World Championships, the Canadian women were shut out in the free relays in Fukuoka, but salvaged a second consecutive bronze in the 400 medley with McIntosh on the anchor leg.

Combining with Kylie Masse, Sophie Angus and Maggie MacNeil, McIntosh split 53.48, holding China at bay to earn Canada the bronze in 3:54.12, with the swim coming during the same session as the 400 IM.

McIntosh opted out of the 200 IM at the World Championships to avoid a scheduling conflict, but her time from the Canadian Trials held up as the fastest in the world for the year.

In 2023, McIntosh also narrowly missed breaking the nine-year-old Canadian Record in the 800 free with her time of 8:20.19, and just recently reset her lifetime best in the 200 back down to 2:06.81 at the U.S. Open, ranking #4 all-time in Canada and #8 in the world for the year.

As of mid-December, McIntosh ranked in the world’s top 10 in six events for 2023, holding the top time in two of them.

McIntosh’s 2023 World Rankings

200 IM – #1 (2:06.89)

400 IM – #1 (4:25.87)

200 fly – #2 (2:04.06)

400 free – #2 (3:56.08)

200 free – #3 (1:53.65)

200 back – #8 (2:06.81)

In addition to her 200 back swim at the U.S. Open, McIntosh also beat rival Katie Ledecky head-to-head in the 400 free in 3:59.42, and broke 4:30 for the sixth time in the 400 IM, clocking 4:29.96.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Maggie MacNeil — The only other individual female medalist for Canada at the World Championships, MacNeil earned silver in the women’s 100 fly in Fukuoka in a time of 56.45, ranking her #5 in the world this year. The reigning 100 fly Olympic champion also provided several key legs on the Canadian relays at Worlds, including a 55.69 fly split on the women’s medley relay that won bronze. She also set a lifetime best of 53.77 leading off the 400 free relay, ranking her #4 all-time in Canada in the 100 free, and added new PBs of 24.79 in the 50 free and 28.18 in the 50 back during the year, ranking #8 and #9, respectively, in Canada all-time.

— The only other individual female medalist for Canada at the World Championships, MacNeil earned silver in the women’s 100 fly in Fukuoka in a time of 56.45, ranking her #5 in the world this year. The reigning 100 fly Olympic champion also provided several key legs on the Canadian relays at Worlds, including a 55.69 fly split on the women’s medley relay that won bronze. She also set a lifetime best of 53.77 leading off the 400 free relay, ranking her #4 all-time in Canada in the 100 free, and added new PBs of 24.79 in the 50 free and 28.18 in the 50 back during the year, ranking #8 and #9, respectively, in Canada all-time. Kylie Masse — The ever-consistent Masse saw her streak of individual podiums in major international competition snapped at the World Championships in Fukuoka, but that was largely due to depth of field and not a decrease in performance. Masse came within a tenth of her Canadian Record in the 50 back, placing fourth at Worlds in a time of 27.28, and she also placed fourth in the 100 back (59.09) and was fifth in the 200 back (2:07.52). The 27-year-old saved her best 100 back swim of the year for the 400 medley relay, leading the Canadian women off in 58.74 to help them claim bronze in Fukuoka. In 2023, she ranks fifth worldwide in the 50 back, sixth in the 100 back and 10th in the 200 back. Masse also raced all three legs of the World Cup in October, finishing on the podium in eight of the nine events she contested.

