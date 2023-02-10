Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Drops 5 Seconds, Narrowly-Misses Canadian Record in the 800 Free

Comments: 4
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

February 09th, 2023 News

2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO)

Summer McIntosh kicked off her 2023 swimming season with a bang on Thursday evening in Orlando, Florida, winning the women’s 800 free at the Orlando Sectionals.

The 16-year-old Canadian swam 8:20.19 in the 800 free. That’s her best time by almost five seconds (8:25.04). The time ranks her 2nd in the world this season behind only the defending World and Olympic Champion, and World Record holder, Katie Ledecky.

Note: the Meet Record listed on the Meet Results is Wrong. 8:22.61 was Katie Ledecky’s 800 free split en route to a 1500 free at last year’s Sectionals meet. Her actual time in the 800 free was 8:11.83.

2022-2023 LCM Women 800 Free

KatieUSA
Ledecky
11/30
8:13.90
2Summer
McIntosh		CAN8:20.1902/09
3Isabelle
Gose		GER8:26.9712/16
4Katie
Grimes		USA8:27.7301/11
5Ariarne
Titmus		AUS8:29.9412/13
View Top 27»

McIntosh, the defending World Champion in the 200 fly and 400 IM, swam the 800 free at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing 11th in prelims. She dropped the race from her schedule at the World Championships in 2022, however.

The results was within two tenths of Brittany MacLean’s 2014-vintage Canadian Record in the event (8:20.02).

Her swim shattered the old Canadian Age Record for 15-17s, which was an 8:26.59 set by Brittany Reimer in 2005.

Splits Comparison to previous PB:

Summer McIntosh
2023 Sectionals
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
100m 59.81 59.85
200m 62.50 62.99
300m 62.58 63.09
400m 63.27 63.62
500m 63.23 64.10
600m 63.73 64.26
700m 63.52 64.22
800m 61.55 62.91
Final Time 8:20.19 8:25.04

McIntosh’s delta versus her prior personal best increased as the race went on, including a 1.36-second gap over the final 100 meters. Even after dropping this event from her schedule, this swim made it clear that she’s still improving her endurance while training with the Sarasota Sharks, which is probably Florida’s most successful club program in distance events.

She led a 1-2-3 finish for the Sharks in the race, with US Junior National Team member Michaela Mattes finishing 2nd in 8:41.15 and Addison Sauickie finishing 3rd in 8:50.61.

In the boys’ race, 16-year-old Ryan Erisman of Laker Swimming won in 8:10.22. That’s his best time by over 11 seconds. That’s a huge taper for Erisman, who was 8:39 in his last meet three weeks ago. Erisman is a high school sophomore and one of the top distance swimmers in the high school class of 2025.

His fellow sophomore, 15-year-old Ethan Ekk of ATAC was 2nd in 8:14.62. Along with Diego Dulieu (8:23.08), and Brody Singley (8:26.49), the top four were all under their best times, dropping a combined 33.73 seconds.

Other Day 1 Winners:

  • Tampa Elite’s Avery Hawker won the girls’ 50 fly in 28.07, a nail-biter by .02 seconds ahead of Bolles’ Ella Chan.
  • Cuban Luciano Gonzalez won the boys’ 50 fly in 24.82. The top high school finisher was Leif Bouwman in 3rd in 25.09.
  • Kate Meyers-Labenz from Bolles won the girls’ 50 breast in 30.33.
  • Puerto Rican swimmer Yeziel Morales won the boys’ 50 back in 26.63. 16-year-old Landon Kyser from Bolles was 2nd in 26.92.
  • There was a tie for the victory in the women’s 50 breaststroke between Jessica Strong and Junior National Team member Gracie Weyant. They both swam 33.30s side-by-side in heat 1.
  • SoFlo’s Julio Horrego, a Honduran international, won the boys’ 50 breaststroke in 28.42.
  • The Saint Petersburg girls’ relay of Zoie FjareIzzy RivaKarrington Hansen, and Brinkleigh Hansen won the 800 free relay in 8:31.45. All four swimmers are in the 13-14 age group, and that relay took almost 12 seconds off the old 13-14 LSC Record in the event.
  • The Academy Aquatic Club won the 800 free relay with a time of 7:57.91. That relay included Liam SchindlerGavin PeckJoao Lapagesse, and Aidan Clements.




Jimmyswim
16 seconds ago

I respect her choice to drop the distance events (it really makes more sense with her schedule, much easier to swim 4 individual events when they’re all 400 or under) but you can’t convince me that Summer wouldn’t potentially challenge for gold if she was serious about the 800.

0
0
Reply
Noah
56 seconds ago

Great swim but suprising that she’s not faster. Last 100 seems like she could be if she cared for long-distance, but I saw someone comment that she didnt.

0
0
Reply
Robbos
7 minutes ago

She’s coming!!!!!!!

2
0
Reply
Bob
10 minutes ago

Great swim………….great swimmer….no?

2
0
Reply

