Summer McIntosh Drops 5 Seconds, Narrowly-Misses Canadian Record in the 800 Free

2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO)

February 9-12, 2023

Rosen Aquatic Center, Orlando, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Summer McIntosh kicked off her 2023 swimming season with a bang on Thursday evening in Orlando, Florida, winning the women’s 800 free at the Orlando Sectionals.

The 16-year-old Canadian swam 8:20.19 in the 800 free. That’s her best time by almost five seconds (8:25.04). The time ranks her 2nd in the world this season behind only the defending World and Olympic Champion, and World Record holder, Katie Ledecky.

Note: the Meet Record listed on the Meet Results is Wrong. 8:22.61 was Katie Ledecky’s 800 free split en route to a 1500 free at last year’s Sectionals meet. Her actual time in the 800 free was 8:11.83.

McIntosh, the defending World Champion in the 200 fly and 400 IM, swam the 800 free at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing 11th in prelims. She dropped the race from her schedule at the World Championships in 2022, however.

The results was within two tenths of Brittany MacLean’s 2014-vintage Canadian Record in the event (8:20.02).

Her swim shattered the old Canadian Age Record for 15-17s, which was an 8:26.59 set by Brittany Reimer in 2005.

Splits Comparison to previous PB:

Summer McIntosh Summer McIntosh 2023 Sectionals Tokyo 2020 Olympics 100m 59.81 59.85 200m 62.50 62.99 300m 62.58 63.09 400m 63.27 63.62 500m 63.23 64.10 600m 63.73 64.26 700m 63.52 64.22 800m 61.55 62.91 Final Time 8:20.19 8:25.04

McIntosh’s delta versus her prior personal best increased as the race went on, including a 1.36-second gap over the final 100 meters. Even after dropping this event from her schedule, this swim made it clear that she’s still improving her endurance while training with the Sarasota Sharks, which is probably Florida’s most successful club program in distance events.

She led a 1-2-3 finish for the Sharks in the race, with US Junior National Team member Michaela Mattes finishing 2nd in 8:41.15 and Addison Sauickie finishing 3rd in 8:50.61.

In the boys’ race, 16-year-old Ryan Erisman of Laker Swimming won in 8:10.22. That’s his best time by over 11 seconds. That’s a huge taper for Erisman, who was 8:39 in his last meet three weeks ago. Erisman is a high school sophomore and one of the top distance swimmers in the high school class of 2025.

His fellow sophomore, 15-year-old Ethan Ekk of ATAC was 2nd in 8:14.62. Along with Diego Dulieu (8:23.08), and Brody Singley (8:26.49), the top four were all under their best times, dropping a combined 33.73 seconds.

Other Day 1 Winners: