2017 Swammy Awards: Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year Kylie Masse

2017 CANADIAN FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KYLIE MASSE

The Canadian women have received a lot of good press these last two years or so, but this time, it’s not about the teenagers.

2017 World Champion Kylie Masse is the Canadian female swimmer of the year, and for good reason. It was Masse, after all, who took down the supersuited 100 back world record this summer in Budapest. Not 2012 Olympic darling Missy Franklin, not Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu, not Aussie star Emily Seebohm. Gemma Spofforth’s 58.12 WR always seemed just within reach, and in August, Masse was the one to surpass it with a 58.10 in the final in Budapest.

Additionally, Masse set new Canadian records in both the 50 and 200 long course meter backstrokes in 2017.

Swimming for the University of Toronto, Masse was crowned champion in all three backstroke races at the 2017 U Sport Championships in February.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

