2023 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year – Kate Douglass

U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATE DOUGLASS

After a phenomenal year that included a six-medal haul at the World Championships, Kate Douglass earns the 2023 Swammy Award for U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year.

In 2022, many felt as though Douglass left something on the table when she opted not to contest the 200 IM at the U.S. International Team Trials, instead taking on the 50 free. That came after she won Olympic bronze in the medley event in Tokyo, and as a result, her only individual race at the 2022 World Championships was the 200 breast, where she claimed bronze.

In 2023, Douglass fully embraced the 200 IM again and it paid off in spades.

In her final appearance at the NCAA Championships, Douglass had perhaps the best single-meet performance we’ve ever seen in college swimming (at least among women), sweeping the 200 breast (2:01.29), 100 fly (48.46) and 200 IM (1:48.37) in record-breaking fashion.

The senior also contributed key legs on four of Virginia’s winning relays as the Cavaliers won a third straight national title.

That earned her the Swammy Award for NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year, and while international competition is weighted more heavily, Douglass’ collegiate season certainly didn’t hurt her case for U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year.

The now 22-year-old put her incredible versatility on full display at the U.S. National Championships in June, winning the women’s 100 free (52.57), 200 IM (2:07.09) and placing second in the 200 breast (2:21.22) to qualify for three individual events at the World Championships.

All three of those swims marked new lifetime bests for Douglass, with the 100 free and 200 IM performances ranking her #2 all-time among Americans and the 200 breast ranking #4. The 200 IM also marked a new U.S. Open Record.

She also went 56.43 in the 100 fly, placing third in a swim that ranks sixth all-time in the U.S., and she added another third-place showing in the 50 free (24.48).

At the World Championships in Fukuoka, Douglass completed her 200 IM journey by winning the gold medal in a time of 2:07.17, going 1-2 with Virginia teammate (and defending champion) Alex Walsh with an incredible closing 50 (29.83) that was the only one in the field sub-30.

Douglass also won silver in the 200 breast, finishing .01 off of her lifetime best in 2:21.23, and she added a fourth-place finish in the 100 free (52.81).

The thing that really set Douglass apart in winning this award was what she did in the relays in Fukuoka, as she anchored the U.S. home to four medals, including gold on the women’s 400 medley. She also brought the Americans home to silver in both the women’s and mixed 400 free relay, and in the mixed 400 medley, she dropped a 51.79 closing split en route to the bronze medal.

At the U.S. Open Championships which wrapped up earlier this month, Douglass set a new lifetime best of 24.38 in the 50 free, giving her PBs across all of her primary events on the year.

In 2023, she incredibly ranked in the world’s top 10 across four events, sitting sixth or better in all of them, and she also ranks 11th in the 50 free and 34th in the 100 breast.

Event 2023 World Rank Time 200 IM #2 2:07.09 200 breast #4 2:21.22 100 fly #4 56.43 100 free #6 52.57 50 free #11 24.38 100 breast #34 1:07.07

