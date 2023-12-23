2023 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year – Kate Douglass

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.
U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATE DOUGLASS
After a phenomenal year that included a six-medal haul at the World Championships, Kate Douglass earns the 2023 Swammy Award for U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year.
In 2022, many felt as though Douglass left something on the table when she opted not to contest the 200 IM at the U.S. International Team Trials, instead taking on the 50 free. That came after she won Olympic bronze in the medley event in Tokyo, and as a result, her only individual race at the 2022 World Championships was the 200 breast, where she claimed bronze.
In 2023, Douglass fully embraced the 200 IM again and it paid off in spades.
In her final appearance at the NCAA Championships, Douglass had perhaps the best single-meet performance we’ve ever seen in college swimming (at least among women), sweeping the 200 breast (2:01.29), 100 fly (48.46) and 200 IM (1:48.37) in record-breaking fashion.
The senior also contributed key legs on four of Virginia’s winning relays as the Cavaliers won a third straight national title.
That earned her the Swammy Award for NCAA Female Swimmer of the Year, and while international competition is weighted more heavily, Douglass’ collegiate season certainly didn’t hurt her case for U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year.
The now 22-year-old put her incredible versatility on full display at the U.S. National Championships in June, winning the women’s 100 free (52.57), 200 IM (2:07.09) and placing second in the 200 breast (2:21.22) to qualify for three individual events at the World Championships.
All three of those swims marked new lifetime bests for Douglass, with the 100 free and 200 IM performances ranking her #2 all-time among Americans and the 200 breast ranking #4. The 200 IM also marked a new U.S. Open Record.
She also went 56.43 in the 100 fly, placing third in a swim that ranks sixth all-time in the U.S., and she added another third-place showing in the 50 free (24.48).
At the World Championships in Fukuoka, Douglass completed her 200 IM journey by winning the gold medal in a time of 2:07.17, going 1-2 with Virginia teammate (and defending champion) Alex Walsh with an incredible closing 50 (29.83) that was the only one in the field sub-30.
Douglass also won silver in the 200 breast, finishing .01 off of her lifetime best in 2:21.23, and she added a fourth-place finish in the 100 free (52.81).
The thing that really set Douglass apart in winning this award was what she did in the relays in Fukuoka, as she anchored the U.S. home to four medals, including gold on the women’s 400 medley. She also brought the Americans home to silver in both the women’s and mixed 400 free relay, and in the mixed 400 medley, she dropped a 51.79 closing split en route to the bronze medal.
At the U.S. Open Championships which wrapped up earlier this month, Douglass set a new lifetime best of 24.38 in the 50 free, giving her PBs across all of her primary events on the year.
In 2023, she incredibly ranked in the world’s top 10 across four events, sitting sixth or better in all of them, and she also ranks 11th in the 50 free and 34th in the 100 breast.
|Event
|2023 World Rank
|Time
|200 IM
|#2
|2:07.09
|200 breast
|#4
|2:21.22
|100 fly
|#4
|56.43
|100 free
|#6
|52.57
|50 free
|#11
|24.38
|100 breast
|#34
|1:07.07
HONORABLE MENTIONS
- Katie Ledecky – It was a close call between Douglass and Ledecky for this award, with Douglass inching it out largely due to her relay prowess. Ledecky, who has won U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year eight times, had another banner year that was highlighted by successful title defenses in the women’s 800 and 1500 free. Prior to that, at U.S. Nationals, Ledecky showed her best form in seven years in the 800 free, clocking 8:07.07 for the #3 swim in history, only trailing two of her performances from 2016. She also had a strong swim in the 1500 free, putting up the #6 swim of all-time (15:29.64) while also winning the 400 free (4:00.45) and placing second in the 200 free (1:55.28). At the World Championships, Ledecky defended her world titles in the 800 and 1500 in dominant fashion, first clocking 15:26.27 in the 1500 free for the third-fastest swim ever (and the fastest since 2018) while winning by 17 seconds. She followed up by winning her record sixth straight title in the 800 free in a time of 8:08.87, also overtaking Michael Phelps‘ record for individual gold medals at Worlds (16). Ledecky also won a pair of silvers in Fukuoka in the 400 free and on the American 800 free relay, bringing her tally to 26 medals at the World Aquatics Championships across six appearances.
- Regan Smith – Smith walked away with four individual medals at the World Championships, and although she was denied that elusive individual title, she did lead the Americans to gold in the meet finale, the women’s 400 medley relay. Smith had a number of standout performances in 2023, but perhaps the one that stands above the rest is her 200 fly from early June, when she broke the super-suited American Record in a time of 2:03.87 at the Sun Devil Open in Tempe. That swim ranks #4 all-time and is the second-fastest we’ve seen since 2009, sitting just .01 shy of Zhang Yufei‘s Olympic-winning effort in 2021. Smith then qualified for four events at the World Championships by virtue of three wins at U.S. Nationals, including a 2:03.80 swim in the 200 back that was the fourth-fastest ever and her fastest since breaking the world record in 2019. At the World Championships, Smith was the runner-up to Australian rival Kaylee McKeown in all three women’s backstroke events, collecting a trio of silver medals while breaking the American Record in the 50 back (27.10). Under a busy schedule, Smith was well off her American Record in the 200 fly but still claimed bronze (2:06.58), and then closed things off with her fastest 100 back swim of the year on the medley relay, leading off in 57.68 to beat McKeown head-to-head as the U.S. rolled to the victory. In 2023, Smith ranked in the world’s top six in six events: 200 fly (#1), 50, 100 and 200 back (#2), and 100 fly and 200 IM (#6).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
- 2022 – Katie Ledecky
- 2021 – Katie Ledecky
- 2020 – Lilly King
- 2019 – Simone Manuel
- 2018 – Katie Ledecky
- 2017 – Katie Ledecky
- 2016 – Katie Ledecky
- 2015 – Katie Ledecky
- 2014 – Katie Ledecky
- 2013 – Katie Ledecky
Doug is $$
Pointless question but I’ll ask it anyways: Why didn’t this award go to Regan in 2019? I know Swimone upset Sjostrom and C1 but Regan was a part of three world records, including two in one swim.
regan was the 2019 world swimmer of year.
in 2015, peaty was named world swimmer of the year while paltrinieri was european swimmer of the year. the justification was that peaty broke a wr at worlds, while paltrinieri broke a wr at euros. so peaty was deemed better at a global level, while paltrinieri was better at a european level.
if we apply that argument here, regan was better at a world level with her 3 WRs. manuel was better at an american level with her 2 american records
Curious that Kaylee McKeown and Kate Douglas are the best swimmers in their countries and they are both from 2001. Good generation!!
I know it’s complicated, but I would love to see a talk between the two, it would be interesting!!
I was totally amazed with Kate Douglass this year, and at a couple of big meets in particular. I like and agree with her choice as Swimmer of Year. While I am a huge Ledecky fan, I appreciate the explanation of the relay impact Douglass had. (As an analogy, the greatest pole vaulter ever will just not generate many medals for the track team.). Ledecky is of course not that specialized, as she could probably add value to numerous relays and other individual events, ie 400 IM. And Ledecky is often competing against herself in trying to set new world leading times. But in this year, in this comparison, Douglass seems the right choice to me. I’m excited for her… Read more »