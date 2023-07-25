Ledecky Swims #3 1500 FR Performance Ever, Ties Phelps With Most Individual Worlds Golds

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another year, another article about Katie Ledecky‘s dominance in distance freestyle. What’s new?

In the finals of the women’s 1500 free at the 2023 World Championships, Ledecky clocked a time of 15:26.27, which was the third-fastest performance of all-time in the event. It was also her fastest performance since she broke the World Record in 2018. Now, she owns the 16 fastest performances ever in the event.

Ledecky won her Worlds race by a fully 17.04 seconds.

All-Time Top Performances, Women’s 1500-Meter Freestyle:

With her win, Ledecky also broke a myriad of swimming records. Her 1500 free gold was her 15th individual World Championships gold medal, and she is now tied with Michael Phelps as the swimmer with the most individual World Championships gold medals in history. In addition, she also won her 20th overall Worlds gold, making her the first female swimmer to win 20 Worlds golds.

Ledecky now has five World titles in two separate events, the 800 free (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022) and the 1500 free (2013, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023). She is the first swimmer to ever have five World titles in multiple events.

Ledecky’s Splits: