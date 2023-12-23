25th Edition Of Flanders Swimming Cup Set To Begin January 19th

2024 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st

Wezenberg Olympic Swimming Center, Antwerp, Belgium

LCM (50m)

As we look ahead to next year’s competitions in the lead-up to the 2024 World Championships and ultimately the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, one elite meet on the calendar will be taking place in Antwerp, Belgium.

The 25th edition of the annual Flanders Swimming Cup is slated to span January, 19th through January 21st, with the competition recognized by World Aquatics and European Aquatics as a qualifier for international competitions.

The 2023 edition of the meet hosted the likes of Dutch Olympians Arno Kamminga and Marrit Steenbergen while domestic athletes to the tune of Lander Hendrickx, Sarah Dumont and Roos Vanotterdijk took part in the prestigious event.

Besides qualifications, there is some cash to be won by the top performers as well. Prize money will be awarded to the three women and three men who obtain the highest score according to World Aquatics points during the A finals. 2,000 euros (~$2205 USD) for 1st place, 1,000 euros (~$1100 USD) for 2nd place and 500 euros (~$550 USD) for 3rd place.

Entries for the meet will be accepted no later than January 1, 2024.