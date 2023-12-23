XXXIII Copa De Espana De Clubes Concludes With Women’s Medley Relay Record

XXXIII COPA DE ESPANA DE CLUBES

The final day of the XXXIII Copa de Espana de Clubes unfolded last night from Barcelona with another national record going down in a relay event.

The women from Sant Andreu put up a new Spanish standard en route to winning gold in the 4x100m medley relay.

The combination of Africa Zamorano, Jessica Vall, Emma Carrasco and Ainhoa Campabadal collectively stopped the clock in a time of 3:56.33. They not only registered the sole time of the field under 4:01 but they were able to shave over half a second off of the previous national record of 3:56.94 the same club logged 2 years ago.

Splits for the foursome included a 58.37 backstroke opener from Zamorano, followed by a 1:06.00 breaststroke leg from Vall. Carrasco kept up the speed with 58.26 on fly before Campabadal sealed the deal with a 53.70 free anchor.

Carrasco was in the water individually on the night as well, topping the women’s 200m IM podium. The 17-year-old notched a winning effort of 2:07.94 to clear the field by nearly 5 seconds. Her performance also represented a nice new lifetime best, erasing the 2:08.58 she put up just last month.

The teen now ranks 8th in the world right now in the SCM 200 IM event.

Hugo Gonzalez was the men’s 200m IM winner, with the Cal Bear taking the title by 3 seconds. He notched a time of 1:54.61, the 2nd-best effort of his career.

Gonzalez owns a personal best of 1:53.88 from 2 years ago, so he was within a second with last night’s gold medal-worthy result. His time positions him just outside the top 10 performers in the world this season.

The men’s 100m fly saw a powerful performance by Mario Molla en route to gold. The Virginia Tech athlete posted a time of 50.85 to get to the wall first. Settling for silver was Miguel Martinez in 51.78 while Alejandro Villarejo touched in 52.12 as the bronze medalist.

Molla opened in 23.76 and closed in 27.09 to post just the 2nd sub-51-second time of his career. Molla’s best-ever performance remains at the 50.67 earned in the prelims of the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Additional winners included Maria Ramos nabbing the women’s 50m breaststroke gold in 30.24, a time within a second of her national record of 29.73 from 2022.

Lidon Munoz topped the women’s 50m free podium in 24.60 as the sole sub-25-second swimmer of the field, while Oscar Pascual grabbed the top spot for the men in 21.78.