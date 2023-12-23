High-Level International Meets For January 2024

We’re saying goodbye to the year 2023 and looking ahead to 2024, which brings along with it a host of elite competitions including the World Championships in Doha in February along with the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Before we get to those high-profile meets, however, we need to first check some January meets off the list. Let’s see what we have to look forward to this month in terms of international competitions.

Please let me know in the comments of any I may have inadvertently missed.

01/06 – 01/07 Tokyo New Year Swim Meet (JPN)

01/07 – 01/07 Geelong Open, Victoria (AUS)

01/10 – 01/13 Pro Swim Series Knoxville (USA)

01/11 – 01/13 Apostolos Pavlos Meet (GRE)

01/13 – 01/14 Victorian Sprint Championships (AUS)

01/19 – 01/21 Flanders Swimming Cup (BEL)

01/19 – 01/21 Kosuke Kitajima Cup (JPN)

01/19 – 01/21 Geneva Challenge (SUI)

01/19 – 1/21 Lyngby Open (DEN)

01/19 – 01/21 South Australia State Open Championships (AUS)

01/24 – 01/27 Australian Open Water Championships (AUS)

01/25 – 01/27 Open Invierno Comunidad de Madrid (ESP)

01/26 – 01/28 Luxembourg Euro Meet (LUX)