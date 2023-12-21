Two Spanish Records Fall On Day One Of XXXIII Copa De Espana De Clubes

XXXIII COPA DE ESPANA DE CLUBES

Wednesday, December 20th – Friday, December 22nd

Barcelona, Spain

SCM (25m)

Results

The XXXIII Copa de Espana de Clubes began yesterday in Barcelona with two national records going down on just day one of the three-day affair.

Contesting the men’s 200m butterfly, Miguel Martinez Novoa produced a winning effort of 1:52.88 to grab the gold. That not only registered a new personal best but it overtook the longstanding Spanish standard of 1:53.26 Alex Villaecija Garcia put on the books over a decade ago in 2009.

Novoa opened in 54.15 and closed in 58.73 to get the job done. His effort handily defeated the field, with Alejandro Villarejo Prades next to the wall nearly 5 seconds back in 1:57.75 while Pedro Ruano Cerda rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.95.

Entering this competition, Novoa’s lifetime best rested at the 1:53.72 put up this same month last year so he managed to drop nearly a second en route to victory. His time would have placed 7th at this year’s European Short Course Championships.

The second record fell in a relay event, with the Sant Andreu crew of Ainhoa Campabadal, Emma Carrasco, Julia Pujadas, and Africa Zamorano putting up a new mark in the women’s 4x200m free relay.

Their collective time of 7:51.70 shaved .02 off of the previous record of 7:51.72 the same club logged in 2018.

Splits for the winning relay included the following: