Hugo Gonzalez Takes Double Gold On Day 2 Of XXXIII Copa De Espana De Clubes

XXXIII COPA DE ESPANA DE CLUBES

Wednesday, December 20th – Friday, December 22nd

Barcelona, Spain

SCM (25m)

Day two of the XXXIII Copa de Espana de Clubes saw two additional national records go down to carry the momentum from day one.

Contesting the women’s 100m IM, Emma Carrasco put up a time of 59.26 as the sole racer of the field under the minute barrier. That not only clocked a new personal best for the 17-year-old but it also overtook Africa Zamorano‘s previous Spanish standard of 59.99 established in 2022.

Maria Ramos notched 1:00.35 for runner-up behind Carrasco while Stefania Gomez also landed on the podium in 1:00.75 for bronze.

The women’s 4x50m medley relay was the second event to see its national record erased. The Sant Andreu squad of Lidon Munoz, Alba Guillamon, Jessica Vall and Marta Gonzalez collectively clocked a winning effort of 1:48.06. They beat the field by 3 seconds en route to gold.

Munoz opened in 27.13 and Guillamon continued the speed in 25.91. Vall nabbed a breast split of 30.53 before Gonzalez sealed the deal with a 24.49 anchor. The previous national record stood at the 1:48.26 the same club put on the books in 2020.

Throughout the two sessions on day two, Hugo Gonzalez grabbed two golds, doubling up on the 400m IM and 100m IM.

In the former, the Cal swimmer touched in 4:09.48 as the only sub-4:10 swimmer of the field while in the latter he stopped the clock in 52.56.

Gonzalez’s 400m IM time here was a significant time drop from his previous PB of 4:11.84 from years ago.

Belgian ace Valentine Dumont scored the victory in the women’s 400m IM free, with her gold medal-worthy time of 4:03.73. She also snagged the 2free victory in 1:56.42, although she was quicker as lead-off on her squad’s 4x200m free relay on day one. Dumont established a new Belgian record of 1:54.82.

Among the additional winners was Canadian national record holder Kylie Masse who earned 100m back gold in 57.95, her quickest of the season.