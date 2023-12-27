2023 Swammy Awards: U.S. Coach of the Year – Bob Bowman (ASU/Sun Devil Swimming)

See all of our 2023 Swammy Awards here.

U.S. COACH OF THE YEAR: BOB BOWMAN (ARIZONA STATE/SUN DEVIL SWIMMING)

Bob Bowman led his athletes to numerous successes across 2023 both internationally and collegiately, earning him U.S. Coach of the Year honors.

The rise of the Arizona State men’s NCAA team continued during the 2022-23 season, culminating with them giving the Cal men a good run for the national title in March.

During Bowman’s first year as head coach of the Sun Devils, the men’s team finished 44th—tied for last among teams that scored—at the NCAA Championships in 2016. Seven years later, the team was in the hunt for the NCAA title before the Golden Bears pulled away on the final day, with ASU ultimately placing second in the team race, 52 points shy of Cal.

Bowman led sophomore Leon Marchand to the best single-meet performance in NCAA history, as the Frenchman shattered NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 200 breast (1:46.91), 200 IM (1:36.34) and 400 IM (3:28.82) while delivering some scintillating splits on the ASU relays. Although they didn’t win any titles, the team’s relays were phenomenal, placing inside the top-three in four of the five events.

A few weeks prior to NCAAs, Bowman led the Sun Devils to their first Pac-12 title in program history.

Following the conclusion of the NCAA season, Bowman and ASU associate Herbie Behm led a large contingent of swimmers to the 2023 World Championships, including U.S. team members Regan Smith, Olivia Smoliga, Lindsay Looney, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Held.

Smith was on fire throughout the long course season, including breaking the super-suited American Record in the women’s 200 fly in early June (2:03.87) and notching the fourth-fastest 200 back swim of all-time (2:03.80) at U.S. Nationals at the end of the month.

At the World Championships, Bowman was the head coach of the U.S. men’s team, but his work with his international swimmers was on full display.

In the men’s 400 IM, Marchand broke Michael Phelps‘ 15-year-old world record, clocking 4:02.50 on the opening night of competition to erase the mark of 4:03.84 established by Phelps—who was coached by Bowman for his entire career—at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The swim ended a run of more than 20 years in which Phelps had held the record in the event.

Marchand went on to win two more golds in the men’s 200 IM (1:54.82) and 200 fly (1:52.43), the two other events Phelps dominated throughout his career, in personal best fashion. The 200 IM swim marked a new European Record and made Marchand just the third swimmer sub-1:55 in the event, joining Phelps and Ryan Lochte (Wang Shun has since joined them).

Hubert Kos, a Hungarian who had an impressive freshman year at ASU that included a third-place finish in the men’s 200 back at NCAAs, was also on fire at the World Championships, highlighted by his upset victory in the 200 back.

Kos, who entered 2023 with a lifetime best of 1:57.64, got all the way down to 1:54.14 in the Fukuoka final, upending defending champion Ryan Murphy. Kos also made the final of the 100 back, placing seventh in a Hungarian Record of 53.11.

Among the Americans, Smith led the way among Bowman swimmers with four individual medals and five total, winning gold on the U.S. women’s medley relay and earning a trio of silvers in the backstroke events behind Australian Kaylee McKeown, including an American Record in the 50 back (27.10). Smith also won bronze in the 200 fly.

Held won bronze after leading off the U.S. men’s 400 free relay, while Smoliga picked up a pair of silver medals on the women’s and mixed free relays. Kalisz placed fourth in the men’s 400 IM, and Looney took eighth in the women’s 200 fly.

Success for Bowman’s swimmers continued throughout the back half of the year, including breakout sprinter Jonny Kulow winning six medals at the Pan Am Games in November, including a pair of individual silvers in the men’s 50 and 100 free. Another ASU swimmer, pro Jay Litherland, won gold in the men’s 400 IM.

Paige Madden, who announced that she had joined the ASU pro group in September, also had notable swims at the Games, earning triple gold in the women’s 400 free, 800 free and 800 free relay.

Most recently, the Sun Devils have been lighting up the NCAA throughout the first half of the 2023-24 season, including nation-leading performances from Kos and breakout freshman Ilya Kharun.

