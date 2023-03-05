Leon Marchand Leads Arizona State Men to First Pac-12 Title in Program History

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Arizona State men won their first Pac-12 Championship in program history on Saturday night, ending a five-year streak of team victories by Cal.

The Sun Devils led wire to wire throughout the four-day meet, finishing with 897.5 points compared to Cal’s 819. ASU sophomore Leon Marchand took home Swimmer of the Meet honors for the second year in a row, breaking the NCAA record in the 200 breast (1:47.67) en route to his third individual title of the week (200 IM, 400 IM). Marchand was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and 800 free relay teams.

CAN'T MAKE IT UP 😳 Léon Marchand wins the 200 breast at 1:47.67, an ALL-TIME RECORD 🔥🔥🔥 💻 @Pac12Network | #Pac12Swim pic.twitter.com/0PtFSe4pSz — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 5, 2023

FINAL TEAM SCORES

ASU – 897.5 Cal – 819 Stanford – 615.5 Arizona – 323 USC – 314.5 Utah – 300.5

ASU totaled nine wins this week while lowering eight program records along the way.

The night got off to a good start when freshman Zalan Sarkany became the Sun Devils’ first Pac-12 champion in the 1650 free since CJ Nuess in 2008. Sarkany clocked a 14:41.65, a new school record and the eighth-fastest time in the NCAA this season. ASU teammate Daniel Matheson joined him on the podium with a runner-up finish in 14:48.52, which would have been a school record until tonight.

Other Sun Devil individual wins included Grant House in the 200 free and Jack Dolan in the 50 free. ASU also secured team victories in the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, and 800 free relay.

ASU Champions This Week

Léon Marchand, 200 breast, 400 IM, 200 IM, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay 800 free relay

Zalan Sarkany, 1650 free

Grant House , 200 free, 800 free relay, 400 medley relay

, 200 free, 800 free relay, 400 medley relay Jack Dolan, 50 free, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay

Max McCusker, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay

Jonny Kulow, 200 medley relay

Patrick Sammon, 800 free relay

Julian Hill, 800 free relay

Last year, ASU placed third at Pac-12s, recording the program’s first top-3 finish since 1995. Since head coach Bob Bowman took over the program prior to the 2015-16 season, the Sun Devils have steadily climbed the conference standings.

ASU’s Postseason Finishes Under Bowman (Pac-12/NCAA)