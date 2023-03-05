2023 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1- Saturday, March 5, 2023
- Weyerhauser King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, WA
- SCY (25 Yards)
- Defending Champions: Cal (5x)
The five-time defending champion Cal men face an uphill battle on Saturday night to stretch their conference title streak to six in a row at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.
The night will begin with the 1650 free before a showdown between Cal teammates Destin Lasco (1:38.66) and Hugo Gonzalez (1:38.84). Then in the 100 free, fellow Cal teammate Bjorn Seeliger will attempt to lower his meet record from prelims (41.30). In the 200 breast, Arizona State star sophomore Leon Marchand comes in as the second seed (1:52.34) behind Cal’s Jason Louser (1:50.99), who set a new lifetime best in prelims by almost a second.
The evening will conclude with finals in the 200 fly and 400 free relay. Cal has a 103.5-point deficit to overcome tonight.
TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3
- ASU – 637.5
- Cal – 534
- Stanford – 441.5
- Arizona – 245
- Utah – 239.5
- USC – 233.5
Men’s 1650 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourette (Stanford), 2012
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon (Cal), 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 14:55.21
Top 8:
- Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 14:41.65
- Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 14:48.52
- Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 14:48.84
- Gabe Machado (STAN) – 14:50.02
- Matthew Chai (CAL) – 14:55.68
- Julian Hill (ASU) – 14:57.11
- Liam Custer (STAN) – 14:59.05
- Mason Nyboer (ARIZ) – 15:09.43
Arizona State freshman Zalan Sarkany dropped more than eight seconds off his previous best from last month with a 14:41.65 to win the 1650 free title by nearly seconds. Sarkany’s time ranks as the eighth-fastest in the NCAA this season.
ASU teammate Daniel Matheson shaved more than three seconds off his previous best from last year’s Pac-12 Championships. Cal’s Lucas Henveaux also went sub 14:50, finishing just a few tenths behind Matheson with a 14:48.84.
Men’s 200 Backstroke
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.87 – Daniel Carr (Cal) – 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92
Top 8:
- Destin Lasco (CAL) – 1:36.94
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL) – 1:37.19
- Owen McDonald (ASU) – 1:39.01
- Hubert Kos (ASU) – 1:39.21
- Aaron Sequeira (STAN) – 1:39.94
- Leon MacAlister (STAN) – 1:40.16
- Josh Zuchowski (STAN) – 1:40.68
- Sebastian Somerset (CAL) – 1:41.09
Cal’s Destin Lasco and Hugo Gonzalez both finished under the Pac-12 Championship record in this thrilling showdown, but Lasco out-touched his teammate by a quarter-second to claim the 200 back title.
Lasco was nearly two seconds quicker than his winning time from last season (1:38.81), and less than a second slower than his lifetime best from the 2021 NCAA Championships (1:35.99).
ASU’s Owen McDonald rounded out the podium with a 1:39.01, edging teammate Hubert Kos for third place by two-tenths of a second.
Men’s 100 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 40.75 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2022
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 41.30 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2023
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
- NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:48.20 – Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.86 – Reece Whitley (Cal), 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20
- 2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42
Men’s 400 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 2:44.31, NC State – 2018 NCAA Championships
- Pac-12 Record:
- Pac-12 Championship Record:
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.52
Bjorn out in a 19.1. He has a stronger back half than Crooks and Liendo at the moment but things could change at NCAAs. Curry has also been 40.8.
Should be a good race between those guys, looks tough to call at the moment but Bjorn should get the nod for now
40.90 for seeliger swam faster in finals as well as won.
That’s pretty good for being sick. Someone on the twitch thread said he was in a medical facility on Monday
Ah yes, reliable twitch chat
Not sure how much I trust the twitch thread either, but it’s basically confirmed he’s sick so not too shabby times given his health state
Andrew inconsolable. Again.
Cal – no rest, full beards
ASU – won’t stand a chance in an NCAA meet (Marchand can’t swim every event💀)
Jeez, destin will fulfill the prophecy. His return to 1:35 will be magical
1:34.9
I remember when 1:41 was fast for the 200 back at NCAAs. Now 11 guys at a conference meet go that, 5 are sub 1:40. and 2 guys on the same team are 1:37 low and 1:36. Sheesh
Made 3! 1:39s look slow
Mefford is in. Not looking good for Chai.
Really interesting reaction from Medford. Obviously he was happy but I’d expect a guy to go bonkers after going from out of NCAAs to 3rd in the country. Maybe he and Durden knew he had that swim in him, B final be damned?
He won the 200 back at Wave 1 trials 2 years ago and went under 2:00 for the first time. I don’t think his reaction was anything more than looking at the board and nodding
colby is a class act. humble as always.
Sucks for chai just missing out on qualifying.