2023 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The five-time defending champion Cal men face an uphill battle on Saturday night to stretch their conference title streak to six in a row at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships.

The night will begin with the 1650 free before a showdown between Cal teammates Destin Lasco (1:38.66) and Hugo Gonzalez (1:38.84). Then in the 100 free, fellow Cal teammate Bjorn Seeliger will attempt to lower his meet record from prelims (41.30). In the 200 breast, Arizona State star sophomore Leon Marchand comes in as the second seed (1:52.34) behind Cal’s Jason Louser (1:50.99), who set a new lifetime best in prelims by almost a second.

The evening will conclude with finals in the 200 fly and 400 free relay. Cal has a 103.5-point deficit to overcome tonight.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 3

ASU – 637.5 Cal – 534 Stanford – 441.5 Arizona – 245 Utah – 239.5 USC – 233.5

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (FLOR) – 2020 SEC Championships

Pac-12 Record: 14:24.35 – Chad La Tourette (Stanford), 2012

Pac-12 Championship Record: 14:33.69 – Zach Yeadon (Cal), 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 14:55.21

Top 8:

Zalan Sarkany (ASU) – 14:41.65 Daniel Matheson (ASU) – 14:48.52 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) – 14:48.84 Gabe Machado (STAN) – 14:50.02 Matthew Chai (CAL) – 14:55.68 Julian Hill (ASU) – 14:57.11 Liam Custer (STAN) – 14:59.05 Mason Nyboer (ARIZ) – 15:09.43

Arizona State freshman Zalan Sarkany dropped more than eight seconds off his previous best from last month with a 14:41.65 to win the 1650 free title by nearly seconds. Sarkany’s time ranks as the eighth-fastest in the NCAA this season.

ASU teammate Daniel Matheson shaved more than three seconds off his previous best from last year’s Pac-12 Championships. Cal’s Lucas Henveaux also went sub 14:50, finishing just a few tenths behind Matheson with a 14:48.84.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (CAL) – 2016 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.87 – Daniel Carr (Cal) – 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:40.92

Top 8:

Cal’s Destin Lasco and Hugo Gonzalez both finished under the Pac-12 Championship record in this thrilling showdown, but Lasco out-touched his teammate by a quarter-second to claim the 200 back title.

Lasco was nearly two seconds quicker than his winning time from last season (1:38.81), and less than a second slower than his lifetime best from the 2021 NCAA Championships (1:35.99).

ASU’s Owen McDonald rounded out the podium with a 1:39.01, edging teammate Hubert Kos for third place by two-tenths of a second.

Men’s 100 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 40.75 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2022

Pac-12 Championship Record: 41.30 – Bjorn Seeliger (Cal) – 2023

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.64

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 42.34

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

NCAA Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:48.20 – Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2022

(ASU) – 2022 Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:48.86 – Reece Whitley (Cal), 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.54

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:53.23

Men’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (TEX) – 2017 NCAA Championships

Pac-12 Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:38.53 – Trenton Julian (Cal), 2021

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.20

2022 NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.42

Men’s 400 Free Relay