2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The third day of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships is here. This morning, we’ll see preliminary heats of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Tonight, timed finals of the 400 medley relay will also take place. Before we get into today’s session, let’s take a look at where the team scores stand through the first two days of the meet.

TEAM SCORES THRU DAY 2

ASU – 357.5 Cal – 251 Stanford – 238 USC – 202.5 Arizona – 197 Utah – 174

After his meet record in the 200 IM last night, all eyes should be on Leon Marchand in the 400 IM today. Although we likely won’t see anything too crazy this morning, it will be exciting nonetheless. Additionally, the 400 IM will play host to a phenomenal rematch between Marchand and Hugo Gonzalez, who have a bit of a rivalry going.

Marchand won the 400 IM at Pac-12s last year, but Gonzalez then got the better of him at NCAAs, breaking the NCAA Record. Earlier this year, Marchand broke the NCAA Record himself, and comes into this meet as the top seed by a gigantic margin. With Marchand having raised the bar in the event with his NCAA Record in January, it would have seemed like he was clearly in the driver’s seat here today, however, after Gonzalez blew away his personal best in the 200 IM last night, that may not be the case. One thing is for sure: the 400 IM is going to be an awesome race tonight.

The 100 fly should also be a great race. Arizona State’s Max McCusker comes in as the top seed with a 45.01. Stanford’s Andrei Minakov is seeded second at 45.07. With how well ASU is swimming so far, it’s tempting to call McCusker the favorite, but Minakov won the race in 43.90 last year, which is much faster than anyone else in this field has been before.

Arizona State’s Grant House set the meet record in the 200 free last year with a 1:30.23. He enters today as the top seed in the event with his season best of 1:31.51. Keep an eye on Cal’s Gabriel Jett, though. Jett won the 500 free in a massive personal best last night, so we’ll be looking for him to carry that momentum into the 200 today.

The 100 back should also be a thrilling race, but we’ll probably have to wait until tonight for it. Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger won the event last year, leading teammate Destin Lasco into the finish. Today, Lasco is the top seed coming in, while Seeliger is second. Arizona State’s Jack Dolan is swimming very well so far at these championships and comes in as the third seed. After winning the 50 free over Seeliger last night, we’ll see if Dolan can pull off another upset today.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (2019)

PAC-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar (2019)

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23, Grant House (2022)

(2022) 2022 Champion: Grant House (Arizona State) – 1:30.23

(Arizona State) – 1:30.23 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (2018)

PAC-12 Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes (2014)

PAC-12 Championship Record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering (2019)

2022 Champion: Reece Whitley (California) – 51.30

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (2022)

PAC-12 Record: 43.39, Ryan Murphy (2016)

PAC-12 Championship Record: 44.14, Zachary Poti (2020)

2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (California) – 44.72

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

