Watch: Marchand’s 3:31 NCAA Record, House’s 1:30.6 200 Free (Pac-12 Day 3 Race Videos)

2023 MEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

This post contains race videos from day 3 of the 2023 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships. The third day of the meet featured the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 400 medley relay. All videos in this post come from the Pac-12 Network YouTube Channel.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Top 8:

Leon Marchand broke the NCAA and US Open records in the 400 IM for the second time in 2023 tonight, speeding to a new personal best of 3:31.57. He was truly dominant in the race tonight, winning by six seconds. Defending NCAA champion Hugo Gonzalez took second in 3:37.65.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) — 2018 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 43.71, Andrei Minakov (Stanford) — 2022 NCAA Championships

(Stanford) — 2022 NCAA Championships PAC-12 Championship Record: 43.90, Andrei Minakov (Stanford) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

(Stanford) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships 2022 Champion: Andrei Minakov (Stanford) – 43.90

(Stanford) – 43.90 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.82

Top 8:

Stanford sophomore Andrei Minakov successfully defended his title in the 100 fly tonight, swimming a 44.51. Though the time was well off his winning mark of 43.90 from last year, Minakov still won the race convincingly tonight, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 45 seconds.

200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) — 2019 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 1:30.23, Grant House (Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

(Arizona State) — 2022 PAC-12 Championships 2022 Champion: Grant House (Arizona State) – 1:30.23

(Arizona State) – 1:30.23 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.98

Top 8:

Arizona State’s Grant House successfully defended his title in the 200 free tonight, swimming a 1:30.67 to win the race by a huge margin. House was just off his 1:30.23 winning time from last year, but the performance tonight still marked a season best for him.

100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) — 2018 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes (Arizona) — 2014 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering (USC) — 2019 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Reece Whitley (California) – 51.30

(California) – 51.30 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.40

Top 8:

Reece Whitley won his fourth-straight Pac-12 title in the 100 breast tonight, swimming a 51.12. He led a 1-2-3 finish by the Golden Bears, with Matthew Jensen taking second in 51.42 and Liam Bell finishing third in 51.58.

100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 43.39, Ryan Murphy (California) — 2016 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 44.14, Zachary Poti (Arizona State) — 2020 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Bjorn Seeliger (California) – 44.72

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.79

Top 8:

Destin Lasco won his second Pac-12 100 back title in three years, pulling away from the field with a 44.57. Utah’s Andrei Ungur and Arizona State’s Owen McDonald both had huge swims, tying for second at 45.00.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:59.22, Texas – 2017 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Record: 3:00.36, California — 2022 NCAA Championships

PAC-12 Championship Record: 3:01.45, Stanford — 2022 PAC-12 Championships

2022 Champion: Stanford — 3:01.45

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:04.96

Top 6:

ASU (Dolan, Marchand, McCusker, House) – 3:01.39 (Meet Record) Cal (Lasco, Whitley, Rose, Seeliger) – 3:02.46 Stanford (MacAlister, Polonsky, Minakov, Maurer) – 3:02.71 Utah – 3:06.51

DQ: Arizona, USC

Video not up yet