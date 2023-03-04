Watch: McIntosh Blasts World Junior Record 200 Free (PSS Fort Lauderdale Race Videos)

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

The third finals session of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale witnessed 16-year-old Summer McIntosh setting a new World Junior record in the 200 meter free with a time of 1:54.13. Later, Regan Smith broke the Pro Swim Series record in the 200 back (2:05.34) after placing fourth in the 200 free earlier with a lifetime best time of 1:58.14. We have compiled race videos of those swims and more, including two ties for first place across the men’s and women’s 50 fly, here. All race videos below are courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube channel.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Top 8:

McIntosh started off the session with a bang, hitting the wall first with a time of 1:54.13 and crushing her own World Junior record from last year by .6. She also took down the U.S. Open record that Allison Schmitt set first in 2012 before Katie Ledecky tied it.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

Top 8:

Matthew Richards and Luiz Altamir went out fast, and while Kieran Smith had a blistering third 50 split (27.50 compared to Richards’ 27.97), it was not enough to catch Richards.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

(2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

Top 8:

Lilly King followed up her 100 breast victory on day two with another gold medal finish in the 50 breast. She had a tight race with Imogen Clark of Great Britain, but King ultimately touched the wall first by scaring the 30.00 mark in a time of 30.04. In a tie for third place, Siobhan Haughey posted a new Hong Kong national record time.

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84, Michael Andrew (2023)

Top 8:

Michael Andrew – 27.10 Nic Fink – 27.29 Tommy Cope – 27.48 Julio Horrego – 27.97 Cody Miller – 28.01 Gregory Butler – 28.06 Lewis Fraser – 28.18 Charlie Swanson – 28.20

Michael Andrew kicked off his two-event lineup tonight with a victory in the 50 breast, out touching Nic Fink who won this event at the recent World Championships.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65, Farida Osman (2019)

Top 8:

The race almost looked decided when the lead swimmers were at the flags, with Abbey Weitzeil in the lead, but Emilie Beckmann had a heroic finish to tie Weitzeil for first place in a time of 26.27.

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11, Matt Targett (2012)

Top 8:

This was a rematch of Michael Andrew and Dylan Carter‘s race in Mexico last week at the Jalisco International Swimming Cup where Andrew out touched Carter with a time of 23.53 compared to Carter’s 23.70. They both easily beat their times from that meet, barreling into the wall to a final time of 23.33 tonight.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Top 8:

Regan Smith – 2:05.34 (PSS RECORD) Katie Grimes – 2:09.53 Erika Pelaez – 2:11.67 Olivia Smoliga – 2:12.15 Kayman Neal – 2:13.77 Athena Meneses Kovacs – 2:14.18 Bella Sims – 2:14.49 Audrey Derivaux – 2:15.00

Regan Smith took down the Pro Swim Series record, a mark she set in 2020, by .60 to win the race with a four second lead over the field.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

Top 8:

Ryan Murphy – 1:56.44 Chase Kalisz – 1:59.73 Jay Litherland – 2:01.14 Aidan Norman – 2:01.26 Joao Noguiera Costa – 2:01.58 Amaseusz Knop – 2:02.80 Jonny Marshall -2:03.53 Yeziel Morales – 2:03.74

Ryan Murphy dominated the men’s 200 back race, splitting it 57.09 / 59.35 to ultimately touch the wall first with a 3.3 second lead over the field.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hoszu (2015)

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky – 4:36.04 Ella Jansen – 4:43.32 Tess Cieplucha – 4:44.92 Bailey Andison – 4:46.66 Claire Weinstein – 4:48.06 Michaela Mattes – 4:48.08 Sofia Plaza – 4:51.33 Kim Emely Herkle – 4:54.21

It was no surprise that Katie Ledecky thrived on the freestyle leg of the race, utilizing her impressive stroke and endurance. But she already had a 3.5 second lead going into that final 100. And that lead swelled to seven seconds by the time she touched the wall first.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (2018)

Top 8:

This was a less-than-usual race finish for Bobby Finke, the king of chasing people down at the end of distance freestyle events. He had a strong lead of about 2.3 seconds going into the freestyle leg and then he demonstrated that classic Finke finishing speed by blasting a time of 57.64 on the final 100 to secure the win. Note that Nathan Holty and Ilya Kharun were disqualified.