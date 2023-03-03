2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The third day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is here. This morning’s prelims session will feature heats of the 200 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 200 back, and 400 IM.

After winning the women’s 50 back last night, Arizona State pro Regan Smith comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 back this morning. Smith is the World Record holder and Pro Swim Series record holder in the event. Also in the field is 200 fly champion Summer McIntosh, as well as 1500 free and 400 free champion Katie Grimes.

American backstroke star Ryan Murphy enters the day as the top seed in the men’s 200 back by a wide margin. Murphy is seeded at 1:54.15, which is nearly a second under the PSS record of 1:55.04.

Katie Ledecky is the top seed in the women’s 400 IM and 200 free this morning. Ledecky is likely to have a battle on her hands in the 200 free, as World Junior Record holder Summer McIntosh is also in the field. On top of that, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Siobhan Haughey is set to race the 200 free this morning as well.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:52.98, Federica Pellegrini (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.40, Allison Schmitt (2012)/ Katie Ledecky (2021)

(2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.40, Katie Ledecky (2021)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97, David Popovici (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (2021)

American Record: 29.40, Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62, Lilly King (2018)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 25.95, Adam Peaty (2017)

World Junior Record: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

American Record: 26.45, Nic Fink (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 26.52, Michael Andrew (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 26.97, Felipe Lima (2019)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

American Record: 25.38, Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 25.46, Rikako Ikee (2017)

Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65, Farida Osman (2019)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96, Diogo Ribeiro (2022)

American Record: 22.35, Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 22.84, Caeleb Dressel (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11, Matt Targett (2012)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hoszu (2015)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilia Borodin (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (2018)

TOP EIGHT QUALIFIERS: