Mikayla Tan Breaks Leah Hayes’ 11-12 NAG in 400 IM with 4:18.99

2023 Super-League Winter Championships
- Feb. 4-5, 2023
- North Natomas Aquatics Center
- Sacramento, California
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results on MeetMobile: “Superleague Champs 2023”
At 12 years old, Mikayla Tan became the youngest American ever under 4:20 in the 400-yard IM last month.
The DART Swimming standout clocked a 4:18.99 in the 400 IM final of the Super-League Winter Championships in Sacramento held from Feb. 4-5, lowering the girls’ 11-12 national age group (NAG) record of 4:20.03 set by Leah Hayes in 2018.
Notably, Tan was more than four seconds faster than Hayes on the breaststroke leg.
Splits Comparison, 400 IM NAG Records
|Mikayla Tan, 2023
|Leah Hayes, 2018
|100 Fly
|58.74
|58.59
|100 Back
|1:09.66
|1:07.95
|100 Breast
|1:10.76
|1:14.86
|100 Free
|59.83
|58.63
In December, Tan broke Hayes’ 11-12 NAG record in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.61.
Tan entered last month’s meet with a best 400 IM time of 4:23.44 from November. She lowered that mark to 4:20.43 in prelims, narrowly missing the NAG record, before throwing down a 4:18.99 in the final to crush the previous standard.
Tan placed second behind Santa Clara Swim Club 16-year-old Eunice Lee (4:16.86).
that breaststroke split is insane wtf
1:10 breast split is insane
1:10 100 breast is good for an 11-12 girl. Nearly a quad A. As a split time in an IM? Unreal. Congrats Mikayla!
That’s as fast (or faster) than what some of the girls will split at NCAAs