Mikayla Tan Breaks Leah Hayes’ 11-12 NAG in 400 IM with 4:18.99

by Riley Overend 4

March 03rd, 2023 Club, National, News, Records

2023 Super-League Winter Championships

  • Feb. 4-5, 2023
  • North Natomas Aquatics Center
  • Sacramento, California
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results on MeetMobile: “Superleague Champs 2023”

At 12 years old, Mikayla Tan became the youngest American ever under 4:20 in the 400-yard IM last month.

The DART Swimming standout clocked a 4:18.99 in the 400 IM final of the Super-League Winter Championships in Sacramento held from Feb. 4-5, lowering the girls’ 11-12 national age group (NAG) record of 4:20.03 set by Leah Hayes in 2018.

Notably, Tan was more than four seconds faster than Hayes on the breaststroke leg.

Splits Comparison, 400 IM NAG Records

Mikayla Tan, 2023 Leah Hayes, 2018
100 Fly 58.74 58.59
100 Back 1:09.66 1:07.95
100 Breast 1:10.76 1:14.86
100 Free 59.83 58.63

In December, Tan broke Hayes’ 11-12 NAG record in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.61.

Tan entered last month’s meet with a best 400 IM time of 4:23.44 from November. She lowered that mark to 4:20.43 in prelims, narrowly missing the NAG record, before throwing down a 4:18.99 in the final to crush the previous standard. 

Tan placed second behind Santa Clara Swim Club 16-year-old Eunice Lee (4:16.86). 

Suzy Q
8 minutes ago

that breaststroke split is insane wtf

Noah
46 minutes ago

1:10 breast split is insane

NCSwimFan
46 minutes ago

1:10 100 breast is good for an 11-12 girl. Nearly a quad A. As a split time in an IM? Unreal. Congrats Mikayla!

USA
Reply to  NCSwimFan
33 minutes ago

That’s as fast (or faster) than what some of the girls will split at NCAAs

