Summer McIntosh Sets Another World Junior Record with 1:54.13 200 Free

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Summer McIntosh continued her success into day 3 of Pro Swim setting another World Junior Record at the meet with a 1:54.13 200 freestyle.

McIntosh breaks her own record as the record previously stood at a 1:54.79 which she swam to lead off the Canadian relay last summer at the 2022 World Championships in Hungary.

Split Comparisons:

2023 PSS 2022 World Champs 50 27.13 27.32 100 56.08 (28.95) 56.22 (28.90) 150 1:25.15 (29.07) 1:25.59 (29.37) 200 1:54.13 (28.98) 1:54.79 (29.20)

The biggest difference here was that McIntosh was stronger on the back-half of her race, coming home very strong in a sub-29 split on the last 50 with a 28.98.

In addition to setting a new World Junior Record, McIntosh’s swim tonight also broke the US Open Record. The previous record was held by Allison Schmitt and Katie Ledecky. Schmitt swam a 1:54.40 at 2012 Olympic Trials and Ledecky swam the same time at the Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo in 2021.

This was McIntosh’s second World Junior Record of the meet so far as she also broke her own previous record in the 200 butterfly.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

