Summer McIntosh Sets U.S. Open, World Junior Records with 2:05.05 in 200 Fly Win

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Summer McIntosh took down four separate records — the World Junior Record, U.S. Open record, Canadian record, and meet record — during her victory in the 200 butterfly on Thursday night.

McIntosh blazed a 2:05.05 to lower her previous-best time from last year’s World Championships, which also marked a World Junior Record and Canadian record at the time. The 16-year-old was more than half a second faster on her first 50 compared to her previous-best performance.

Splits Comparison, McIntosh’s Best Times

2023 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale 2022 World Champs 50 Fly 27.76 28.35 100 Fly 1:00.25 (32.49) 1:00.17 (31.82) 150 Fly 1:31.94 (31.69) 1:32.62 (32.45) 200 Fly 2:05.05 (33.11) 2:05.20 (32.58)

McIntosh broke the U.S. Open record belonging to Hali Flickinger (2:05.85) from 2021. She also became the new owner of the meet record, crushing Flickinger’s previous mark of 2:06.11 from 2020.

McIntosh is now the fastest woman in the world in this event this season, improving upon Regan Smith‘s December swim of 2:07.30.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

World Record: 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)

American Record: 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (2020)

Podium:

Summer McIntosh – 2:05.05 Bella Sims – 2:09.89 Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:11.00

Bella Sims dipped under 2:10 with her time of 2:09.89, which was good enough for a silver medal and a new best time. Heading into this meet Sims held a lifetime best of 2:13.91 and got down to a 2:13.06 in the prelims. Behind Sims’ 2:09.89, Mexico’s Maria Jose Mata Cocco put up a 2:11.00 for the bronze medal, while Ana Catarina Monteiro hit a 2:12.17 for 4th.