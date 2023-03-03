Summer McIntosh Sets U.S. Open, World Junior Records with 2:05.05 in 200 Fly Win

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- `Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Summer McIntosh took down four separate records — the World Junior Record, U.S. Open record, Canadian record, and meet record — during her victory in the 200 butterfly on Thursday night.
McIntosh blazed a 2:05.05 to lower her previous-best time from last year’s World Championships, which also marked a World Junior Record and Canadian record at the time. The 16-year-old was more than half a second faster on her first 50 compared to her previous-best performance.
Splits Comparison, McIntosh’s Best Times
|2023 PSS – Ft. Lauderdale
|2022 World Champs
|50 Fly
|27.76
|28.35
|100 Fly
|1:00.25 (32.49)
|1:00.17 (31.82)
|150 Fly
|1:31.94 (31.69)
|1:32.62 (32.45)
|200 Fly
|2:05.05 (33.11)
|2:05.20 (32.58)
McIntosh broke the U.S. Open record belonging to Hali Flickinger (2:05.85) from 2021. She also became the new owner of the meet record, crushing Flickinger’s previous mark of 2:06.11 from 2020.
McIntosh is now the fastest woman in the world in this event this season, improving upon Regan Smith‘s December swim of 2:07.30.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY
- World Record: 2:01.81, Zige Liu (2009)
World Junior Record: 2:05.20, Summer McIntosh (2022)
- American Record: 2:04.14, Mary Descenza (2009)
U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (2020)
Podium:
- Summer McIntosh – 2:05.05
- Bella Sims – 2:09.89
- Maria Jose Mata Cocco – 2:11.00
Bella Sims dipped under 2:10 with her time of 2:09.89, which was good enough for a silver medal and a new best time. Heading into this meet Sims held a lifetime best of 2:13.91 and got down to a 2:13.06 in the prelims. Behind Sims’ 2:09.89, Mexico’s Maria Jose Mata Cocco put up a 2:11.00 for the bronze medal, while Ana Catarina Monteiro hit a 2:12.17 for 4th.
It looks so effortless when she does it!! Beautiful stroke.